The Ada High softball team turned back a late Pauls Valley charge and defeated the Lady Panthers 10-6 in a District 4A-4 matchup Thursday evening at the Ada Softball Complex.
Ada improved to 2-0 overall and starts off 1-0 in district play. It was the opener for the PV bunch. The Lady Cougars are off for the weekend before heading to Dickson at 5 p.m. on Monday for another district contest.
“It was a good, hard-fought win,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong. “We had some good situational hitting and played solid defense. Any win is a good win but District wins are a little extra. They are hard to come by.”
Junior pitcher Karsyn Woods labored a bit more against Pauls Valley than she did in the opener against McAlester but made big pitches and big outs when she needed to.
“Karsyn Woods worked hard on the mound. She had good location and mixed up her pitches,” Strong said.
Woods struck out seven, walked four and allowed four earned runs in the complete-game outing.
The Lady Cougars had built a 7-2 lead after four innings thanks in part to a four-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth frame and looked like they might pull away.
Pauls Valley answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and pushed across a single run in the sixth to get within 7-6.
However, Ada tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to get some more separation.
Strong said when things got a little dicey late, he was glad to see his team have an answer.
“We challenged them at that point and they responded,” he said.
Ariana Munoz and Rylynn Truett led a nine-hit Ada offense with three hits apiece. Munoz finished 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Truett ended up 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Trenity Duvall finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored and Abbey Strong cracked a double and drove in two runs for the home team.
The bottom half of the Ada lineup couldn’t get the bats going, finishing a combined 0-of-14.
The Lady Cougars stole 10 bases in the game, including three by Karsyn Woods and two each from Munoz and Duvall.
Mati Fishback paced Pauls Valley at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Mallory Carter went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored in a seven-hit PV offense.
Madi Caldwell absorbed the mound loss for the Lady Panthers. She struck out two, walked four and hit a batter in 3.1 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.