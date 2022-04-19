PURCELL — Sophomore pitcher Jagger Caldwell shut out Lexington over the final five innings and helped the Ada Cougars knock off Lexington 6-2 to capture third place Saturday night at the 2022 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
The Cougars were coming off a 13-3 setback to Newcastle in a Friday semifinal contest.
Coach Shane Coker’s crew improved to 22-6 on the year, while Lexington fell to 6-18.
The Racers went on to defeat host Purcell 5-1 in the title game to improve to 18-6.
Ada was scheduled to play a pair of District 4A-2 contests against local rival Byng at home on Monday and at Stokes Field at 4:30 p.m. today.
3rd Place
Ada 6, Lexington 2
Ada scored three times in the bottom of the first inning to grab a lead they would never relinquish. The Cougars started the inning with four consecutive hits that led to all three of the Ada runs.
John David Muse led off with a double and trotted to third on a base hit by Hunter Condon. Carter Freeland then belted a two-RBI triple and raced home on a base knock by Brodie Andrews that quickly gave the locals their 3-0 cushion.
Lexington got two error-aided runs back in the top of the second inning.
The Cougars tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out uprising.
Sam Charboneau drove in a run with a base hit and Tre Ivy was then hit by a pitch. Reid Samson was safe on an infield single that loaded the bases before Caden Ross delivered a clutch, two-run single that put Ada ahead 6-2.
That was more than enough lead for Caldwell, who struck out six, pitched around four walks and allowed just two hits and one earned run in his complete-game effort.
Freeland finished 2-for-4 with his two RBIs, while Condon went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double and two RBIs. Samson finished 2-for-3 with a double.
The Bulldogs got base hits from Ty Mixon and Ezra Faulkenberry.
Semifinals
Newcastle 13, Ada 3
John David Muse led off the game with a home run, but things pretty much went downhill from there for the Cougars.
Newcastle followed with six runs in the bottom of the first inning to surge to a 6-1 lead.
Tre Ivy’s clutch two-out, two-RBI single in the top of the fourth inning got the Cougars within 6-3, but the Racers erupted for seven more runs in the bottom of the fourth to abruptly end the game via the run rule.
Both teams ended up with just five hits but the Cougars committed five errors (the Racers had none) and three Ada pitchers combined for eight walks and two hit batters.
Will Kates was the winning pitcher for Newcastle. He struck out five, walked one and allowed three earned runs in four innings.
Ada pitchers surrendered just four earned runs.
Brodie Andrews led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Sam Charboneau had Ada’s other hit.
Try Crossley and Jackson Schanuel both finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Racers. Crossley also doubled. Logan Wade, Taj Smith and Arnold Portillo were all credited with two RBIs for Newcastle.
