HUGO — In a game that was plagued with fouls and free throws, the Ada High School boys basketball escaped Hugo with a 70-60 victory in a Saturday afternoon road game.
The Cougars overcame poor free-throw shooting and the loss of super sophomore Devon MacCollister, who re-aggravated a leg injury early in the contest.
Ada was also coming off a tense, physical victory over Shawnee the night before.
“It’s always tough when you play back-to-back games, especially when you play a highly-emotional, competitive back-and-forth game for four quarters and then travel to play the next day,” said Ada High head coach Kyle Caufield. “We responded well. We played with energy and effort and made shots. I thought we did a good job breaking the press and finishing inside the lane.”
The Ada boys climbed back to .500, improving to 9-9 on the year, while Hugo suffered its fourth consecutive loss and dipped to 6-11.
In the girls contest, the Lady Cougars used a big second quarter to pull away from Hugo en route to a 58-34 victory.
The Ada girls, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, have now won 10 straight games to improve to 14-3 on the season. Hugo dropped to 8-7.
Both Cougar clubs are at Seminole tonight and travel to Durant on Friday.
BOYS
Ada 70, Hugo 60
The game was marred by 41 fouls and 61 free throws. The Cougars finished 15-of-29 (51.7%) from the free-throw stripe and Hugo finished 18-of-32 (56.3%).
The Buffaloes stayed within striking distance throughout the first half. Ada led 34-26 after Camryn Reed drilled three free throws — he was fouled beyond the stripe — with two minutes to go in the second period.
However, Hugo’s Casey Benson drained a 3-pointer late in the closing seconds to get his team within 35-32 at halftime.
Ada began the third period on an 8-3 surge that included 3-point baskets by Reed and Andrew Hughes and a point-blank shot by center Josh Murray set up by a beautiful pass from Josh Morris that put the Cougars on top 43-34.
Hughes scored off a pass from Murray to give Ada its first double-digit lead of the contest at 47-37 at the halfway point of the third quarter.
Ada outscored the Buffaloes 22-14 in the period and carried a 57-46 lead into the final frame.
Two free throws by Dontre’ Carter with 5:04 to play trimmed the Ada advantage to 60-53 but that’s as close as the Buffs would get.
Reed led the Ada offense with a game-high 24 points. He hit three 3-point baskets and finished 7-of-9 from the charity stripe. He also had seven rebounds.
Morris was next with 18 points, while Hughes also hit double figures with 15 points. Both Morris and Hughes hit a pair of 3-pointers each. As a team, Ada sank 7-of-17 3-point attempts.
George Maddox finished with six points and eight rebounds off the bench and Murray followed with five points and eight more boards before fouling out.
Ja’marion Brown led the HHS offense with 15 points to go with nine rebounds. Hugo post player G’mariyon Wallace was tough to handle in the paint. He scored 13 points and had six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
Lamarcus Davis also reached double figures for the home team with 12 points.
GIRLS
Ada 58, Hugo 34
Freshman Sania Richardson had a big game for the Lady Cougars. She finished with a game-high 20 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and six assists in the Ada victory.
Hugo raced out to a 15-11 lead after a put-back by Ashia Jordan scored late in the first quarter.
Richardson then led the Lady Cougars on a 12-0 surge that helped turn things around for the visitors.
She scored the first seven points of the AHS flurry on a put-back, a long 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and a steal and layup to start the second period.
Shayla Wofford then dumped in a put-back of her own before Richardson hit a free throw and Jakobi Williams scored after a rebound to make it 23-15 at the 3:23 mark of the second quarter.
Hugo snapped that Ada streak with a basket at the 3:03 mark, but Ada finished the quarter on an 11-0 volley and scored the first four points of the third period. After Richardson scored on a fast break, the Lady Cougar lead had grown to 38-17.
Hugo was 1-of-6 from the field with 10 turnovers in the second period and the Lady Cougars finished the first half on a 23-2 surge.
Amaya Frizell also hit double digits for Ada with 10 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Wofford was next with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Abbey Strong hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points, while Williams scored five points off the pine for the visitors.
Kaydrin Scott led the Lady Buffaloes with 18 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals. Jordan added eight points and a game-best 12 rebounds.
The Lady Cougars finished 9-of-25 (36%) from 3-point territory and had seven different players hit a triple including freshman Karsyn Woods.
Hugo made 4-of-15 tries from beyond the arc.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Saturday, Jan. 29
At Hugo
Ada 70, Hugo 60
ADA 16 19 22 13 — 70
HUGO 13 19 14 14 — 60
ADA: Camryn Reed 7-14, 7-9, 24; Jack Morris 7-17, 2-10, 18; Andrew Hughes 4-9, 5-6, 15; George Maddox 3-5, 0-2, 6; Josh Murray 2-3, 1-2, 5; Kendre Grant 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 24-52, 15-30, 70.
HUGO: Ja’marion Brown 3-12, 6-12, 15; G’mariyon Wallace 5-10, 3-6, 13; Lamarcus Davis 4-8, 3-5, 12; Amareion Maytubby 3-7, 1-3, 7; Casey Benson 2-4, 0-0, 6; Dontre’ Carter 1-3, 4-4, 6; Travion King 0-5, 1-2, 1. Totals: 19-51, 18-32, 60.
Turnovers: Ada 13, Hugo 9.
Steals: Ada 5, Hugo 7.
Rebounds: Ada 46 (Murray 8, Maddox 8); Hugo 39 (Brown 9).
3-point goals: Ada 7-17 (Reed 3-7, Morris 2-5, Hughes 2-4); Hugo 4-16 (Benson 2-3, Davis 1-2,Brown 1-6).
Fouled out: Murray (A); Davis (H).
GIRLS
Saturday, Jan. 29
At Hugo
Ada 58, Hugo 34
ADA 16 18 15 9 — 58
HUGO 15 2 9 8 — 34
ADA: Sania Richardson 9-22, 1-2, 20; Amaya Frizell 4-10, 0-0, 10; Shayla Wofford 4-10, 0-0, 9; Abbey Strong 2-4, 0-0, 6; Jakobi Williams 2-8, 0-0, 5; Carizma Nelson 1-4, 0-0, 3; Karsyn Woods 1-1, 0-0, 3; Jamieson Emarthle 1-1, 0-0, 2; Totals: 24-60, 1-2, 58.
HUGO: Kaydrin Scott 6-19, 4-5, 18; Ashia Jordan 3-11, 0-1, 8; Zion Bills 1-7, 0-0, 2; Kelicia Cook 1-3, 0-0, 2; Brinlee Allensworth 1-3, 0-0, 2; Rakia Smith 1-5, 0-2, 2. Totals: 13-49, 4-9, 34.
Turnovers:Ada 11, Hugo 16.
Steals: Ada 12 (Richardson 4, Frizell 3, Emarthle 3); Hugo 5.
Rebounds: Ada 38 (Richardson 12, Wofford 7); Hugo 36 (Jordan 12).
3-point goals: Ada 9-24 (Woods 1-1, Wofford 1-1, Nelson 1-3, Williams 1-4, Richardson 1-6, Frizell 2-6, Strong 2-5).
Fouled out: None.
