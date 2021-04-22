PLAINVIEW — The Ada Cougars got it done.
Needing to win by at least 10 runs to have a shot to finish third in the rugged District 4A-3 standings, Ada scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to secure a 13-0 road win over Plainview on a cool, windy Tuesday night.
Add improved to 15-16 on the year and now stands at 9-5 in 4A-3 action. Plainview dropped to 12-11 and 9-3. The Indians play at Byng for a 4A-3 doubleheader today beginning at 4:30 p.m. The Cougars will be Byng’s biggest cheerleaders. Ada needs a Pirate sweep to lock down third place.
“You know, talking to our staff I really thought we’d be hard-pressed to go win by 10 in that environment yesterday,” said Ada head coach Shane Coker. “We were fighting 40-degree weather with a stiff north wind. This is not an environment that one usually sees a lot of runs scored. But Condo (Hunter Condon) threw the ball really well and our lineup came through, as a whole.”
Condon locked down the Plainview offense for all five innings Tuesday night. He struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just three hits in the shutout. The Ada junior also cranked a grand slam to cap Ada’s big six-run volley in the fifth inning and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs.
Sophomore Jack Morris paced Ada’s 15-hit barrage, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. John David Muse finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, a walk and three runs scored for the Cougars, while leadoff man Zac Carroll went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Kaden Cooper finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Carter Freeland went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the visitors.
“We had a few extra-base hits and that home run by Condo that really helped propel us,” Coker said.
Freshman second baseman Hunter McDonald played steady defense for the Cougars and was involved in seven putouts in the contest.
Daniel Ross had two of Plainview’s three hits and Morgan Pearson went 1-for-2.
Ada will host Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Friday on Senior Night at Cougar Field. Ada’s seniors will be honored before the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.