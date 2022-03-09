So far into the young season, the Ada High School baseball team is simply outscoring its opponents.
In Monday night’s home-opener at a cold Cougar Field, Ada gave up a six-spot in the top of the second inning and rallied past McLout for a 12-8 victory.
Last Thursday at Lone Grove it was a different story. The Cougars jumped out to a 10-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning before the Longhorns scored five unanswered runs but the rally fell short in a 10-5 Ada victory.
Coach Shane Coker’s club, now 2-0, traveled to McLoud on Tuesday for another District 4A-2 contest and will play at Atoka at 5 p.m. Friday.
Next Monday Ada treks to Seminole. The Cougars won’t be at home again until a March 21 date with Classen.
Monday, March 7
Ada 12, McLoud 8
McLoud strung together five of their nine hits in the top of the second to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 6-1 lead. Caiden Mitchell had a two-run single in the frame, while Nathan Eaton and Zak Connover both had run-scoring hits.
The final McLoud run of the inning came when Jaden King — standing on second with one out — had time to score when Koltyn Stevens hit a deep fly ball to Ada centerfielder Sam Charboneau, who then threw a shot to second base to throw out MHS base runner Zak Connover trying to advance from first to second on the play.
Ada got three of the runs back with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. AJ Duncan clubbed an RBI single to drive in the first run and he later scored on an error. Hunter Condon later had a run-scoring hit to cut the McLoud lead to 6-4.
Kaden Gallagher led off the bottom of the third with a walk, stole second and went to third on a groundout by Charboneau. Gallagher then scored on a groundout by Reid Samson that trimmed the MHS lead to 6-5.
Andrew Charles kept the bottom half of the third going for Ada with a base hit to right field. Charles rushed to second on a passed ball and AJ Duncan then reached on an error that allowed Charles to tie the game at 6-6.
John David Muse was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second but the Redskins got out of that jam to prevent further damage.
The Cougars would score two runs in each of the final three innings to pull away.
The Ada offense compiled eight hits in the contest. Charboneau finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored top pace the Cougars at the plate. Six other Ada players had one hit.
Condon finished 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored. Muse finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Brodie Andrews finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Charles went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Duncan ended up 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Nathan Eaton paced a nine-hit McLoud effort, going 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Colton Stevens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double (the game’s only extra-base hit). Cameron Duroy also had two hits for the visitors and walked and scored a run.
Jagger Caldwell was the starting pitcher for Ada and he got good relief help from Samson and Carter Freeland. Samson struck out four, walked three and scattered two hits in two scoreless innings and Freeland tossed the final three frames and dominated the MSH lineup to the tune of 10 strikeouts while surrendering just two walks, one hit and two unearned runs.
Three MHS pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, seven walks, a hit batter and gave up six earned runs.
Thursday, March 3
Ada 10, Lone Grove 5
Ada scored four times in the top of the first inning to grab the early lead.
JD Muse led off with a double and went to third on a base hit by Hunter Condon. A walk to Carter Freeland loaded the bases.
Brodie Andrews then forced in a run after being hit by a pitch to put Ada on top 1-0.
Courtesy runner Kaden Gallagher scored on a groundout by Jagger Caldwell and Freeland raced home on a passed ball to put Ada on top 3-0.
With a runner at first and third with two outs, Andrews scored when he and Andrew Charles executed a double steal.
Muse singled and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Freeland to put Ada ahead 5-0 in the top of the second inning.
The Cougars pushed across three runs in the top of the third with Caldwell scoring on a passed ball before Hunter McDonald and Muse provided back-to-back sacrifice flies that pushed the AHS advantage to 8-0.
Ada’s final two runs came in the top of the fourth frame when Freeland scored on a passed ball and Andrews raced home on a groundout by Sam Charboneau.
Condon was the winning pitcher for Ada. He struck out nine, walked four and allowed just one unearned run and one base hit in four innings of work. Andrews closed out the game for the Cougars and struck out five, walked four and allowed just two hits and two earned runs in the three-inning stint.
Three Lone Grove hurlers combined for 11 strikeouts, seven walks and a hit batter while surrendering eight earned runs. Kyle Miller was the most effective pitcher for the Longhorns. He struck out six, walked one and allowed just one hit in four innings of work.
Ada managed six hits in the game, led by Muse who finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Charles also had two hits and scored a run for Ada.
Freeland went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and scored two runs, while Andrews walked, drove in a run and scored two runs for the visitors.
Lone Grove was limited two just three totals hits but two of those were triples by Bladye Wilkerson and Jaxon Lee, who had two RBIs.
