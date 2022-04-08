The Ada High School baseball team defeated Classen SAS 12-0, twice, in a District 4A-2 doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Cougar Field.
The Cougars improved to 18-2 overall and stayed unbeaten at 9-0 in district action, while the Comets fell to 1-8 and 0-5. The twinbill was previously scheduled for earlier this spring but were postponed by rain.
Ada travels to the Roff Festival Saturday and will take on the host Tigers (No. 1 in Class B) at noon and Red Oak (No. 3 in Class A) at 2 p.m.
The Cougars will then return to district play where they’ll battle Blanchard — one of the top teams in 4A-2 — Monday (on the road) and Tuesday (at home).
Game 1
Ada 12, Classen SAS 0
The Cougars scored three runs in all four innings of the run-rule victory.
Ada sophomore pitcher Jagger Caldwell (3-0) pitched a no-hit, shutout. He blanked SAS for five dominant innings and struck out 13 of the 17 batters he faced without a walk. Caldwell did hit one batter.
Two Classen SAS pitchers struggled to find the zone, giving up a combined 11 walks and a hit batter.
The Cougars finished with seven hits, including a 3-for-3 showing for Brodie Andrews. He smacked two doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice.
John David Muse finished 1-for-1 with two walks, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the AHS lineup, while Hunter Condon went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Sam Charboneau also had a hit and drove in a run, while Caldwell helped his own cause by going 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBIs. Andrew Charles scored twice for Ada.
Game 2
Ada 12, Classen SAS 0
Ada once again scored three runs in each of the four innings of the contest.
This time it was sophomore hurler Reid Samson (5-0) that kept Classen off the scoreboard. He struck out 11, walked one and allowed just one hit in the four shutout innings.
John Davis Muse led a seven-hit AHS offense, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Caden Ross finished 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Andrew Charles finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored, while Jack Morris went 1-for-2 and drove in a run. Kaden Gallagher ended up 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored.
Jalen Anderson absorbed the mound loss for the Comets. He struck out one and walked nine.
