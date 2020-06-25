Due to the recent statewide spike in COVID-19 cases, Ada City School officials have decided to stay under the Phase 2 guidelines of its “Reopening of Ada Cougar Athletics” plan.
Under the original guidelines, Ada athletics was scheduled to move to Phase 3 this Saturday, which would possibly allow sports camps.
“We just want to protect our coaches and athletes. It’s just too risky right now,” said Ada Director of Athletics Bryan Harwell. “We’ll stay in Phase 2 until further notice. We want to wait and see what happens.”
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Wednesday that 482 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, marking a new single-day high for the state.
School officials at Latta postponed their summer workouts indefinitely after a Latta assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.
Three East Central University football players also recently had positive coronavirus tests.
Ada started summer workouts and conditioning on June 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.