The Ada High football team will kick off its 2023 football season against old rival Durant tonight at Paul Laird Field and you could cut the anticipation with a knife during the Cougar camp this week.
“I think the kids are excited, and the coaches are excited to find out where we’re at and see some of the fruits of our labor. Everyone wants to see the hard work pay off,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen told The Ada News just 24 hours before game day. “You put in a lot of time and effort for game days and you’re only guaranteed 10, so you want to take advantage of them.”
It’s believed to be the first time for both schools to play a Zero Week football game.
“Ada is a good team and well-coached,” Durant head coach Todd Vargas told The Durant Daily Democrat. “They play hard and have a running back with some speed that we must contain. We just need to be ourselves on defense and do what we do.”
O’Steen expects his team to play a Class 5A club that looks to be much improved this fall. The Lions haven’t won more than three games since going 5-5 in 2016.
“We’re going to play a very talented Durant football team,” O’Steen said.
The Lions will play defense out of an Odd Stack formation.
“They have a really athletic defense. They bring a lot of heat and a lot of pressure. They play hard and they’re extremely physical up front and have kids that run to the football really well,” he said.
Durant will look completely different on offense this year. The Lions have scrapped the Flexbone formation they’ve used for several years and moved to a multiple-gun Wing-T offensive system.
“It’s kind of been a different week preparing for this Durant football team. We’ve been used to preparing for the Flexbone offense, that triple option that we’re used to seeing,” O’Steen said. “Again, they’re big and physical up front.
Talented senior Jaylon Saxon returns as the Durant quarterback, but much like Ada, reports from down south have the Lions turning to a two-QB offense. Ada expects sophomore Brock Boyles and junior Kolten Carlock to each get snaps this season. Durant sophomore Cole Robbins is expected to split time with Saxon. In several formations, both Saxon and Robbins will be on the field together.
“The quarterback (Saxon) throws the ball pretty decent and they have a couple of kids that can run the ball pretty well. It’s going to be a fun challenge,” O’Steen said.
O’Steen said it’s crucial for the Cougars to win the turnover battle, especially this early in the season.
“The No. 1 thing is we have to take care of the football. We have to create turnovers on defense. We need to win the turnover battle and make sure we don’t give up big plays defensively,” he said. “We want to make them earn everything they get ... and not give them anything cheap and nothing easy.”
One of the big unknowns for the Cougars on offense is who will step up at key skill positions on offense. Senior Xander Rhynes is expected to be in the mix at running back, but even he doesn’t have much varsity experience after missing a chunk of the 2022 season with an injury.
“Other than Xander Rhynes, we’re fairly young in our skill spots offensively,” O’Steen said.
Wofford lost for the season
Talented sophomore Owen Wofford will miss the entire 2023 after suffering a torn ACL in practice. He was expected to be a big part of every facet of the game for the Cougars.
“That was a big hit. He was playing a lot of defense for us. I really feel for that kid.” O’Steen said. “It hurts us defensively and we were going to use him a lot on offense because he’s 6-5, 6-6 and gives us a big target.”
The Cougars may miss him the most on special teams as the team’s deep snapper.
“He’s probably one of the best, if not the best, deep snappers I’ve ever had. He can get it back there hard and fast,” O’Steen said.
Senior Fisher Marr is expected to take over Wofford’s deep-snapping duties.
