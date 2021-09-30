Ada and Clinton have a storied football rivalry, but it’s the schools’ two fastpitch softball teams that will square off today in a Class 4A Bi-District matchup at the Ada High School softball complex.
The Lady Cougars and Lady Reds will compete in a best-of-three series beginning at noon. A 2 p.m. contest will follow with an if-necessary contest set for 4 p.m.
The Lady Reds enter today’s fray with an overall record of 11-16 and have lost seven of their past eight contests. They finished fifth in District 4A-1 with a record of 4-8.
Meanwhile, Ada finished the regular season at 18-10 and fourth in tough District 4A-2 with an 8-6 mark.
Jeremy Strong, Ada’s interim head coach with Taylor Henry on pregnancy leave, said the Lady Cougars will have their work cut out for them.
“Clinton has a solid team. They have good pitching with a little speed and power offensively,” he said.
Clinton’s ace pitcher is Mackenzie Kauk. She has 54 strikeouts and 24 walks in 72.2 innings. Kauk has allowed 24 earned runs and has a 2.60 ERA. Kambree Davis has logged 57.1 innings for the Lady Reds. She has struck out 56, walked 24 and has an ERA of 5.86.
Kauk is also Clinton’s offensive leader. She is batting .500 with eight home runs, 12 doubles, 32 RBIs and 17 runs scored. Bailey Giblet is hitting .369 with seven doubles, 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored. Makia Lovelace has hit three home runs to go with 13 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Ada senior Amaya Frizell leads the Lady Cougars at the plate. She is hitting .482 with one home run, five triples, 10 doubles, 27 RBIs and 29 runs scored. Sophomore Abbey Strong is next with a .417 batting average that includes four triples, three doubles, 11 RBIs and a team-best 32 runs scored. Bradi Odom is batting .361 with one home run, three triples, nine doubles and 25 RBIs.
On the mound, Odom — Ada’s freshman ace, has struck out 123 batters with 66 walks in 123.1 innings and has a 3.58 ERA. Fellow freshman Ariana Munoz has nine strikeouts and 11 walks in 23.2 innings and has an ERA of 2.37.
Strong said if the Lady Cougars play the way he knows they can, they should be fine.
“Our pitchers need to attack the strike zone, we need to keep playing solid defensively and hitters need to have productive at-bats,” he said. “We have to get the nerves out early and just go play.”
