The Ada High football team will host Plainview and Tecumseh in its final tune-up scrimmage of the 2022 preseason tonight at Norris Field.
A combined group of ninth-grade players and junior varsity players will take the field first tonight at 6 p.m.
The Ada offense will face the Tecumseh JV defense to kick things off. Each head-to-head matchup will feature 10 plays.
The varsity teams will take the field at 7 p.m. using a similar 10-play format. The Ada offense will start against the Tecumseh defense.
Drives will start at the 30-yard line. When an opponent gets within the 30-yard line, it will be four-down territory.
Each drive is over after 10 plays. Penalties will not be marked.
Fumbled snaps will not count against the set.
At the end of the scrimmage, Plainview will face Tecumseh for one live 12-minute quarter and then the Indians will battle the Cougars for one live 12-minute quarter.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said the team’s projected starters will see very limited action during tonight’s scrimmage.
“We want to play some of the other kids and find out who our No. 3 and No. 4 players are at certain positions,” he said. “We already know what the starters can do.”
The Cougars will then focus on their season-open scheduled for Sept. 2 in Ardmore. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium.
