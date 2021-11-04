The Ada High football team would like nothing better than to end the 2021 season on a high note with a victory over Classen SAS at Northeast in a Week 10 District 4A-2 matchup at Norris Field.
It will also be Senior Night for the Cougars and those festivities will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Ada enters the contest 2-7 overall and 1-5 in District 4A-2 play, while the Comets are 1-8 and 0-6.
Ada seniors to be honored include Nate Richardson, Jonah Ascencion, Trey Ivy, Brogen Cochran, Caden Ross, Brodie Andrews, Hunter Condon and Josh Murray.
“This game is huge for us going forward. We need to go get us a win this week and slingshot us into the offseason with some excitement,” Ada first-year head coach Brad O’Steen told The Ada News Wednesday morning. “We want to end the season on a positive note for our seniors.”
O’Steen said his first group of AHS seniors will always be special and wishes that group could have left with a few more wins.
“It stinks for those guys. We started with eight and we still have all eight on the roster. Those guys have bought in and played some roles — a couple hadn’t played football in a long time or never have and they came out and did a decent job,” he explained. “I’m proud they stuck with it. They’ve hung in there and kept fighting.”
While Classen SAS has, like Ada, had its fair share of struggles this season, O’Steen said the Comets aren’t as bad as their record might indicate.
“Classen is a typical Oklahoma City team. They have athletes everywhere. They just sometimes lack on the discipline side of things and the fundamental side of things,” he said.
O’Steen said Classen SAS has one of the best players the Cougars have faced this year on the roster in senior playmaker Jamarlin Jones.
“He’s one of the best athletes in the district. They move him around on offense and he plays free safety on defense. He is a great athlete. He’s good with the ball in his hands. We have to know where he’s at all the time,” he said.
Jones has rushed 22 times for 149 yards and has hauled in a team-best 60 receptions for 781 yards and seven touchdowns. He also has 56 tackles on defense.
The Comets have utilized two quarterbacks this season. Sophomore Elijah Green has taken most of the snaps, completing 78-of-146 passes for 1,008 yards with seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Green is also a run threat with 156 yards on 76 carries.
Senior QB Diego Rodriguez has completed 41-of-84 passes for 521 yards and has seven TDs and six picks.
Leading the Classen rushing attack is senior tailback Aaron Graves with 191 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns. Senior Justin Cole is right behind with 171 yards on 33 totes with a pair of scores.
Anchoring the Comets’ up front are sophomore right guard Quinn Keast (6-2, 330), sophomore right tackle MJ Roberts (6-2, 200) and junior left tackle Abraham Mendoza (5-9, 215).
“They’re not huge up front like John Marshall and some of those teams so we match up a lot better with them size-wise,” O’Steen said.
New Classen SAS head coach Ted Dorrell took over a program last spring that was in shambles. Under his guidance, Classen SAS had its first spring season, first team camp, joined its first passing league and installed the team’s first summer program.
Last year, the Comets lost five games before forfeiting their final five regular-season contest, including a home game with Ada in Week 10.
“I respect those guys too because they’re still in there battling,” O’Steen said.
The Cougars are 8-0 all-time against Northeast, who consolidated with Classen last year.
Cushing revisited
Ada got walloped 63-14 by No. 4 Cushing in a Week 9 road game but trailed only 28-7 at halftime. And it probably should have been much closer at the break.
Ada had two empty trips to the red zone and also surrendered a long kickoff return for a touchdown.
“I thought we played really good football in the first half, for the most part, especially starting five freshmen,” O’Steen said.
Just after Ada had trimmed its deficit to 14-7, Cushing star Camden Crooks returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
“We slowed down and assumed the ball was going out of bounds. We could have recovered it. It probably should have been our football going the other way. That’s a game-changer,” O’Steen said. “If they don’t score there and we do score, it’s 21-14 at the worst. It could have very easily been 14-14.”
The game got away from the Cougars in the third quarter after two consecutive turnovers during kickoff returns.
“That was just devastating. You just can’t do that on special teams and shorten the field against a good team like that,” O’Steen said.
Good vibrations
Despite the rough stretch the Cougars are in, O’Steen said his troops are still hard at work.
“The kids’ attitudes are good and they’re still working hard for us. We’ve practiced really good the last two days. The weight room has been fantastic. We’re winning a lot of small battles that nobody sees. Those are a lot of good things moving forward,” he said. “I feel for our seniors because they don’t get another shot at it. But these young guys see the fact that we’re getting stronger in the weight room. The future is bright.”
Special guests
Two other groups will be recognized at Friday’s contest.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Ada state championship football team. An invitation has been extended to all those former players and coaches to attend this week’s contest and those who can make the trip will be recognized.
There will also be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Couganns. All former Couganns and their coaches will be honored at halftime Friday night. The event was scheduled for the 2020 season but was canceled due to COVID-19.
