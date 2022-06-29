Ada to honor Bill Johnson at golf scramble

Former Ada High School girls basketball coach Bill Johnson will be the special honoree at the 2022 Ada Cougar All-Sports Golf Scramble scheduled for July 18 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.

 Richard R. Barron| The Ada News

The 2022 Ada Cougar All-Sports Golf Scramble is scheduled for Monday, July 18 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.

Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per four-person team. The price includes green fees, range balls, a golf cart and lunch.

This year’s honoree is former Ada High women’s basketball coach Bill Johnson. Johnson coached the Lady Cougars from 1976 to 1982. During his last two seasons, his teams finished with a combined 47-8 record and Johnson produced five 20-win campaigns and the Lady Cougars captured a Class 3A state championship in 1978. Johnson also had a storied run as the girls coach at Latta High School.

Awards will be given to the Top 3 teams, closest to the pin and longest drive.

All proceeds will benefit the Ada Athletic Department.

For more information, phone (580) 310-7245.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you