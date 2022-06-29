Ada to honor Bill Johnson at golf scramble

The 2022 Ada Cougar All-Sports Golf Scramble is scheduled for Monday, July 18 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.
Entry fee is $100 per player or $400 per four-person team. The price includes green fees, range balls, a golf cart and lunch.
This year’s honoree is former Ada High women’s basketball coach Bill Johnson. Johnson coached the Lady Cougars from 1976 to 1982. During his last two seasons, his teams finished with a combined 47-8 record and Johnson produced five 20-win campaigns and the Lady Cougars captured a Class 3A state championship in 1978. Johnson also had a storied run as the girls coach at Latta High School.
Awards will be given to the Top 3 teams, closest to the pin and longest drive.
All proceeds will benefit the Ada Athletic Department.
For more information, phone (580) 310-7245.
