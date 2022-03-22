Senior Amaya Frizell is without a doubt one of Ada High School’s top female athletes.
She’s dazzled on the fastpitch softball field during her prep career and was one of the leaders for the Ada High girls basketball team during that span.
Frizell is now going to be part of Ada’s first slow-pitch softball team since 2000 this spring. She admitted that she’s, well, less than fantastic at THIS sport. At least for now.
“It’s hard. It’s a lot harder to hit a slow-pitch softball than it looks,” Frizell said during the 2022 Cougar Spring Preview held Sunday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Jeremy Strong, who assisted Ada head coach Taylor Henry during fastpitch softball last fall, will take over the reins as the newest Ada slowpitch head coach. Henry — who advocated for Ada High athletics to add slow-pitch to its list of spring sports — decided to take some time off from coaching to chase her new twins around.
“It’s been in the works for a while. They’ve been discussing it back and forth and trying to see what the interest is and how many would actually show up and play,” Strong explained. “I guess the numbers were good enough that they went ahead and ran with it. I’m excited for these girls and the opportunity they have to improve their softball skills.”
Strong has Frizell penciled in as one of Ada’s starting outfielders and he said defensively, the carryovers from fastpitch to slow-pitch should be fine. However, it might take a little time for the team of slow-pitch rookies to adjust at the plate.
Strong’s daughter, sophomore Abbey Strong, and freshman teammate Ariana Munoz are the only players on the roster that have dabbled with slow-pitch softball at all. And that was back in junior high for both of them.
The rest of the team are true slow-pitch beginners.
“It’s going to take some time. We have a bunch of girls who had played fastpitch only,” Strong said. “slow-pitch is a different game. It takes a little patience at the plate. Seeing that pitch come in at a different angle is going to take some getting used to. This is new for everybody.”
Strong realizes he has a team full of athletes that will work hard to try and master the new sport. He’s had his new team together for a little over two weeks.
“That first week after basketball it was kind of slow getting out there, but once we got going we’ve had some good practices,” he said. “Give us a couple of weeks and I think we’ll be pretty solid.”
Strong expects 14 or 15 on the roster when Ada travels to Stonewall today for its first slow-pitch game in over two decades. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., weather permitting.
“The girls are excited to play. Any time we play, I expect us to compete. I want to win,” he said. “We just want to go out and get better every game and get better every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.