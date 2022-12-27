The Ada High School girls basketball team has had its share of ups and downs so far this season.
However, Ada head coach Christie Jennings believes a rugged first-semester schedule will lead to more ups heading into the 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The Lady Cougars enter the annual girls’ basketball holiday tournament at 4-3 on the year and ranked No. 19 in Class 4A. Ada’s losses came at the hands of Class 4A No. 18 Tecumseh, Class A No. 3 Riverside and Class 5A No. 2 Carl Albert.
“The first half of the season has been a learning experience. We have had moments where we looked really solid, and we have had some not-so-great moments,” Jennings told The Ada News in a pre-Christmas interview. “We played very lethargic at Tecumseh. Other than that, our effort has been consistent. We have played a pretty tough schedule to start the season. Hopefully, it pays off after Christmas.”
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to meet Class A No. 5 Frontier at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the feature game of the Mid-America Classic, held each year inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
Other first-round games include Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle versus Class B No. 2 Pittsburg at 3 p.m.; Carl Albert versus Class A No. 2 Caddo at 4:30 p.m. and Class 3A No. 3 Bethel versus Georgetown, Texas who competes in Class 5A south of the border.
Jennings said the Mid-America Classic is chock-full of talented teams as usual.
“As always the BFT is a tough tournament. There are several good small teams in Caddo, Pittsburg and Frontier,” she said. “I think Tuttle and Carl Albert are probably the favorites to go right on paper. I think the Bethel/Georgetown game could be the best game of the night.”
Jennings said her team can’t afford any letdowns against the Lady Mustangs of Frontier.
Only eight players are listed on the Frontier roster submitted to the Mid-America Board of Directors.
“Frontier is a powerhouse girls‘ basketball school. They are a solid team who can get on a roll if they get got hot from the 3-point line. They rely on their perimeter shooting and full-court defense,” Jennings said.
Mak attack
Ada lost the services of starting junior guard Makaviya Nelson, who suffered a knee injury during the Sequoyah Invitational Tournament on Dec. 9. Nelson hopes to return to the Ada lineup sooner than later but as of press time last week, it was unclear when she would be available to help the Lady Cougars.
“We would love to have Mak back, but we don’t have a timetable for her return. She hasn’t been able to go through a practice yet since her injury at the Sequoyah Tournament,” Jennings said last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.