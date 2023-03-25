OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High tennis teams made it a clean sweep at the Duncan Tennis Tournament earlier this week at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
The girls compiled 58 points to win the team title, holding off second-place Carl Albert who was second at 54. Ardmore finished third with 50 points and Guthrie was fourth at 48.
The boys tournament didn’t get completed due to rain, but by the time it was called off the Cougar had collected enough points to be crowned the champions.
Both Ada teams are back in action Monday (girls) and Tuesday (boys) at the Crossing Christian Tournament in Oklahoma City.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars finished runner-up in three separate divisions en route to the title.
In No. 2 Singles, Nikelle Horsburgh of Oklahoma Christian School defeated Ada’s Eden Boggs 6-1, 6-0 in the title match.
In No. 1 Doubles, the tandem of Rylee Reese and Emily Boyer of Carl Albert knocked off Lilly Cadenhead and Jessi Bolin 6-0, 6-0 for the championship.
Ada’s Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal dropped a tough 6-4, 7-6 decision to the Carl Albert team of Lily Bryant and Brylee Tony in the No. 2 Doubles finals.
And in No. 1 Singles, Tiana Braxton of Lawton escaped with a victory over Ada’s Ava Bolin for third place. The first set was knotted at 5-5 before Bolin had to withdraw due to injury.
In another No. 1 Doubles match, the Ada’s Annabell Peters teamed up with Shivers from Ardmore and defeated Choate and Choate from Seminole 6-1, 6-1 in the 11th-place match.
BOYS
Ada’s Brady Bacon got the chance to finish his match for the No. 2 Singles championship. He knocked off Kazi Haq of Edmond Santa Fe 6-2, 6-2 for the title.
Drew Lillard and Halston Redwine appeared to be on their way to claiming the No. 1 Doubles championship They led Carson Hughes and Henry Spoering of Duncan 6-0 in the finals before the rains came.
Ada’s No. 2 Doubles squad of Tate Danielson and Anthony Towers battled their way to the title match but it never got started. The Cougar had pushed past Edmond Santa Fe’s Chiang and Haymore 7-5, 6-4 in a tense semifinal contest.
In No. 1 Singles, Jackson Swopes led Jayden Brand of Lawton MacArthur 6-0 in the third-place match before the rain came.
