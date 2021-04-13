ARDMORE — Both the Ada High girls and boys tennis teams won championships Saturday at the Ardmore Tournament.
The Ada girls totaled 28 points and turned back runner-up Elk City, which finished second at 26. Lawton Eisenhower was third a 20 and host Ardmore was next at 19.
In the boys tournament, the Cougars also won the title with 28 points. Private school Christian Heritage was second at 25, Elk City was third at 24 and Lawton Eisenhower finished fourth at 20.
GIRLS
Both of Ada’s doubles teams won titles.
In No. 1 Doubles, Gentri Langley and Ella Summers dominated Ardmore’s Paten Mitchell and Joslyn Smith 6-0, 6-1 in the title match.
The Ada team of Ava Bolin and Ahna Redwine rolled to the No. 2 Doubles crown with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Benton and Walker of Elk City in the finals.
Macy Lowrance of Ada defeated Summer Wisner of Ardmore 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 Singles third-place match.
And in No. 1 Singles, Abby Machetta of Ada got the best of Taelyn Crowder of Pauls Valley 6-3, 6-0 for fifth place.
The Ada girls were at the Guthrie Tournament on Monday and now are off until a trip to the Norman Quad on Tuesday, April 20.
BOYS
The Ada boys were led by a first-place finish in No. 1 Doubles by Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes, who registered a 6-3, 6-3 win over Buchanan and Bullard of Christian Heritage.
Halton Redwine of Ada fought past Carter Senger of Elk City 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 in the No. 2 Singles title match.
In No. 2 Doubles, Ada’s Wyatt Brown and Boady Ross settled for second after dropping a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Thomas and James Rodriquez of Christian Heritage.
Noah Watkins withdrew from the fifth-place match and lost by injury default.
In another No. 2 Singles match, Trenton Hensley of Ada defeated Elijah Seals of Ardmore 6-1, 6-1 for fifth place.
The Cougars travel to the Guthrie Tournament on Wednesday and join the Ada girls in Norman on April 20.
