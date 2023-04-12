ARDMORE — The Ada High School tennis teams both won championships at the 2023 Ardmore Invitational Tennis Tournament over the weekend.
The Ada girls squad won the gold with 34 team points. Host Ardmore was second at 28, Elk City followed at 23 and Pauls Valley settled for fourth at 16.
In the boys portion of the Ardmore Tournament, the Cougars collected 33 points to capture the championship. Elk City was runner-up at 24 points and Pauls Valley followed closely at 23. Host Ardmore settled for fourth with 18 points.
Both Ada teams are off until competing in the Durant Tournament on April 18.
GIRLS
The girls won championships in three divisions.
In No. 1 Singles, Ava Bolin knocked off Mackinley Bess of Elk City 6-4, 6-2 in the title match.
Ada’s tandem of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead shot past Amerie Kinney and Kebene Walabu of Ardmore 6-0, 6-4 to win the No. 1 Doubles crown.
In a tight battle for the No. 2 Doubles title, the Ada combo of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal held off Elk City’s Dailyn Castillo and Analiese Whittingham by a 7-5, 6-3 count.
Ardmore’s Summer Wisner rallied past Ada sophomore Annabelle Peters 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 in the No. 2 Singles finals.
BOYS
Like their female counterparts, the Cougars captured titles in three divisions.
Ada’s Halston Redwine defeated Rhylan Riddel of old rival McAlester 6-3, 6-0 to win the No. 1 Singles championship.
In No. 2 Singles, Ada’s Brady Bacon rolled past Paul Valley’s Jacob Medina 6-1, 6-0 in the title matchup.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles combo of Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson knocked off the Pauls Valley team of Isaac Green and Cristian Meave 6-1, 6-1 for first place.
And in No. 2 Doubles, Trenton Hensley and Drew Lillard of Ada slipped past the PV combo of Jack Hamilton and Angel Reyes 7-6, 7-5 in a hard-fought battle for third place.
Byng girls compete in tough Guthrie Tournament
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School girls tennis team finished seventh in the tough Guthrie Tournament held Monday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Christian Heritage won the team title with 50 points and Carl Albert was runner-up with 47 in the 16-team field. Duncan and Oklahoma Bible Academy both collected 44 points and Crossing Christian followed with 43.
Byng was paced by the No. 2 Doubles tandem of Presley Dickinson and Harmoni Moore, who defeated Sienna Brewer and Pienwell of Christian Heritage 6-2, 6-0 for third place.
Both of Byng’s singles players ended up in fifth-place matches.
In No. 1 Singles, Ardmore’s Joshlen Smith defeated Emily Holloway of Byng 6-2, 6-4 for fifth place and in No. 2 Singles, CJ Lee dropped a 7-6, 6-1 decision to Crossing Christian in the No. 2 Singles fifth-place battle.
The BHS pair of Jayci Cole and Bailey Reynolds knocked off Jennings and Jordan of Shawnee 6-2, 6-3 to finish seventh in No. 2 Doubles.
After a little break, the Byng girls will join the Byng boys at the Durant Tournament on April 25.
The Results
GIRLS
Saturday, April 8
2023 Ardmore Invitational
Team Standings
1. ADA 34
2. Ardmore 28
3. Elk City 23
4. Pauls Valley 16
5. Lawton Eisenhower 14
6. Lawton MacArthur 13
7. Durant 10
8. McAlester 3
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Mackinley Bess (Elk City) 6-4,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) def. Annabelle Peters (Ada) 3-6,6-3,(10-7) (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Amerie Kinney/Kebene Walabu (Ardmore) 6-0,6-4 (1st Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Dailyn Castillo/Analiese Whittingham (Elk City) 7-5,6-3 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Durant Tournament on Tuesday, April 18.
BOYS
Friday, April 7
2023 Ardmore Invitational
Team Standings
1. ADA 33
2. Elk City 24
3. Pauls Valley 23
4. Ardmore 18
5. Lawton MacArthur 17
6. McAlester 14
7. Durant 9
8. Lawton Eisenhower 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Rhylan Riddel (McAlester) 6-3,6-0 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon (Ada) def. Jacob Medina (Pauls Valley) 6-1,6-0 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Isaac Green/Cristian Meave (Pauls Valley) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Trenton Hensley/Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Jack Hamilton/Angel Reyes (Pauls Valley) 7-6,7-5 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Durant Tournament on Tuesday, April 18.
GIRLS
Saturday, April 8
Team Standings
1. Heritage Hall 31
2. Duncan 27
3. BYNG 26
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ainsley Trice (Heritage Hall) def. Emily Holloway (Byng) 7-6, 6-0 (1st Place)
2. Kyleigha Finwick (Heritage Hall) def. CJ Lee (Byng) 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Cline/Kel Greer (Altus) def. Harmoni Moore/Bailey Reynolds (Byng) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 (3rd Place)
2. Brown/Howard (Duncan) def. Presley Dickinson/Yocelin Hernandez (Duncan) 6-2, 6-3 (1st Place)
Up Next: Byng girls at Durant on April 25.
2023 Duncan Tournament
BOYS
Team Standings
1. Heritage Hall 36
2. BYNG 23
3. Duncan 22
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Dylan Wickerham (Durant) def. Jake Eads (Byng) 7-6, 6-1 (5th Place)
2. Hunter Murray (Byng) def. John McCarthy (Anadarko) 6-1 6-3 (3rd Place)
2. Hayden Ware (Byng) def. Kaleb Powell (Durant) 6-1, 6-2 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Fergenson/Ritenour (Heritage Hall) def. Jackson Goodman/Daniel Lacey (Byng)6-1, 6-1 (1st Place)
2. Buergler/Zelders (Heritage Hall) def. Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng) 6-0, 6-2 (1st Place)
Up Next: Byng boys at Durant on April 25.
