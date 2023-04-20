DURANT — The Ada High School tennis team captured both tournament championships Tuesday at the Durant Tournament.
The Ada boys won in a tight battle with Carl Albert. The Cougars collected 32 total points while Carl Albert was a point behind with 31. Duncan finished third with 23 points and host Durant followed with 20.
In the girls tournament, the Lady Cougars won the championship with 33 points. Duncan was runner-up at 25, Ardmore finished third at 20 and the host Lady Lions followed at 18.
Both Ada squads are back in action Saturday at the Duncan 5A Championships.
BOYS
Both of Ada’s doubles teams captured championships.
The No. 1 Doubles tandem of Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes rolled past the Carl Albert pair of Jackson Bales and Luke Fouquette 6-1, 6-1 in the title match.
Ada’s Drew Lillard and Anthony Towers knocked off Cole Crimmins and Brilen Davis of Duncan 6-2, 6-4 for the No. 2 Doubles championship.
In No. 1 Singles, Keegan McLaughlin of Carl Albert got the best of Ada’s Halston Redwine by a 6-1, 7-5 count in the finals.
And Tyler Shaw of Carl Albert held off Ada’s Brady Bacon 6-1, 3-6, 10-5 in a thrilling No. 2 Singles championship battle.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars won three of four events in Durant.
The No. 2 Doubles pair of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal tripped up Jadyn Brown and Bailee Howard of Duncan 7-6, 6-1 in the finals.
Ava Bolin pushed past Joslyn Smith of Ardmore 6-4, 6-3 to capture the No. 1 Singles title.
In the No. 2 Singles championship match, Ada’s Lilly Cadenhead rallied past Summer Wisner of Ardmore 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in an exciting battle.
The Ada duo of Eden Boggs and Jessi Bolin captured third place with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Calhoun and Canant of Durant.
Tuesday, April 18
Durant Tournament
BOYS
Team Standings
1. ADA 2
2. Carl Albert 31
3. Duncan 23
4. Durant 20
5. Shawnee 12
6. Altus 11
tie Ardmore 11
8. Tulsa Edison 8
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Keegan McLaughlin (Carl Abert) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-1,7-6 (1st Place)
2. Tyler Shaw (Carl Albert) def. Brady Bacon (Ada) 6-1, 3-6, (10-5) (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Jackson Bales/Luke Fouquette (Carl Albert) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Cole Crimmins/Brilen Davis (Duncan) 6-2,6-4 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Duncan 5A Championships Saturday.
GIRLS
Team Standings
1. ADA 33
2. Duncan 25
3. Ardmore 20
4. Durant 18
5. Carl Albert 15
6. Altus 13
7. Shawnee 12
8. Tulsa Edison 8
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Joslyn Smith (Ardmore) 6-4,6-3 (1st Place)
2. Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) 2-6,6-4,(10-5) (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Eden Boggs/Jessi Bolin (Ada) def. Calhoun/Canant (Durant) 6-3,6-1 (3rd Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Jadyn Brown/Bailee Howard (Duncan) 7-6,6-1 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Duncan 5A Championships Saturday.
