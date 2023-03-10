The Ada High School boys and girls tennis teams defended their own turf quite well.
The Cougars won the boys team title at the Ada Tournament with 60 points, just ahead of runner-up Norman North who collected 55 points. Carl Albert was third at 48 and the Byng Pirates tied with Norman for fourth place with 43 points.
The Ada girls won the Ada Tournament girls championship with 62 points, easily out-distancing both Ardmore and Carl Albert, who tied for second with 52 points each. Norman North finished fourth at 46.
The Byng Lady Pirates notched a seventh-place finish in the 16-team field with 36 points.
Ada’s teams are now off until competing in the Duncan Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center after spring break. The Ada girls will play on March 22 and the Ada boys will play on March 23.
The Byng squads will also take a long break. The Lady Pirates are at the Harrah Tournament on March 20 and the boys compete in Harrah on March 21.
BOYS
Ada won first place in No. 1 Singles, No. 1 Doubles and No. 2 Doubles.
Junior Halston Redwine defeated Caleb Stovall of Norman 6-1, 7-6 to claim the No. 1 Singles championship.
In No. 1 Doubles, Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson, breezed past the Norman North combo of Blackman and Dillon 6-1, 6-0 in the title match.
The Ada pair of Brady Bacon and Anthony Towers knocked off Reese and Sutterfield of Carl Albert 6-3, 6-3 in the No. 2 Doubles championship matchup.
In No. 2 Singles, Jackson Goodman of Byng got the best of Drew Lillard of Ada 6-1, 6-2 for third place.
The Pirates recorded three sixth-place finishes in their other divisions.
McAlester’s Rhylen Riddell knocked off Byng’s Daniel Lacey 2-6, 6-4, 7-10 in the No. 1 Singles fifth-place match.
In No. 1 Doubles, Byng’s Ty Mills and Tyler Ware were upended 6-4, 6-4 by Norman’s Hays and Yang in the fifth-place matchup.
Byng’s No. 2 Doubles team of Hunter Murray and Devon Smith dropped a 6-3, 2-6, 7-10 battle to the Ardmore team of Cavases and Smith in that fifth-place contest.
GIRLS
The Ada girls captured first place in three divisions during their dominant run to the championship.
Senior Ava Bolin strolled past Petyon Benson of Norman North 6-2, 6-1 to capture the No. 1 Singles crown.
In No. 2 Singles, Eden Boggs defeated Summer Wisner of Ardmore 6-3, 6-2 for first place.
The Ada pair of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal teamed up to capture first place in No. 2 Doubles after disposing of Greer and McClendon of Ardmore 6-0, 6-2 in the title match.
In a thrilling battle for the No. 1 Doubles title, Carl Albert’s Boyer and Reese edged Ada’s Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 in the championship matchup.
The Byng girls had to finish the tournament short-handed after its No. 1 Doubles team of Presley Dickinson and Yocilen Hernandez had to withdraw due to an injury.
The BHS No. 2 Doubles team of Harmoni Moore and Brighton Zigelmeier battled their way to the third-place match before falling to Carl Albert’s Bryant and Torney 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 2 Singles, Emily Holloway defeated Jillian Miater of Guthrie 7-6, 6-4 in the fifth-place match.
Byng’s No. Singles player CJ Lee knocked off Seminole’s Hannah Upchurch 6-3, 6-0 for seventh place.
———o———
The Results
BOYS
Monday, March 6
Ada Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 60
2. Norman North 55
3. Carl Albert 48
4. BYNG 43
tie Norman 43
6. Durant 35
7. Shawnee 32
8. Harrah 30
9. Ardmore 29
10. Guthrie 28
11. McAlester 26
12. Seminole 17
13. Okmulgee 11
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Caleb Stovall (Norman) 6-1,7-6 (1st Place)
1. Bladen Johnson (Ada II) def. Ace Richardson (Durant) 6-4, 6-3 (11th Place)
1. Trenton Hensley (Ada III) def. Nathan Sadler (Okmulgee) 6-4,4 -6, (12-10)
2. Jackson Goodman (Byng) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-1, 6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Caleb Cross (McAlester) def. Tanner Saint (Ada II) 6-1,6-1 (13th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Blackman/Dillon (Norman North) 6-1, 6-0 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Reese/Sutterfield (Carl Albert) 6-3, 6-3 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Duncan Tournament at OKC on March 23.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Rhylen Riddell (McAlester) def. Daniel Lacey (B) 2-6, 6-4, 7-10 (5th Place)
2. Jackson Goodman (Byng) defeated Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-1, 6-2 (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Hays/Yang (Norman) def. Ty Mills /Tyler Ware (Byng) 6-4, 6-4 (5th Place)
2. Cavases/Smith (Ardmore) def. Hunter Murray/Devon Smith (Byng) 3-6, 6-2, 7-10 (5th Place).
Up Next: Byng boys at Harrah on March 21.
GIRLS
Tuesday, March 7
Ada Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 62
2. Ardmore 52
tie Carl Albert 52
4. Norman North 46
5. Guthrie 43
6. Shawnee 37
7. BYNG 36
8. Durant 30
9. Carl Albert II 29
10. Harrah 22
tie Norman 22
12. Seminole 20
13. McAlester 11
tie ADA II 11
15. Durant II 9
16. Okmulgee 4
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Peyton Benson (Norman North) 6-2, 6-1 (1st Place)
1. Annabelle Peters (Ada II) def. Kyleigha Fenwick (Durant) 6-1, 6-4 (9th Place)
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) 6-3, 6-2 (1st Place)
2. Haley Mitchell (Durant II) def. Mallory Ross (Ada II) 6-0, 6-1 (11th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Boyer/Reese (Carl Albert) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead 6-3, 3-6, (10-8) (1st Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O,Neal (Ada) def. Greer/McClendon (Ardmore) 6-0, 6-2 (1st Pace)
Up Next: Ada girls at Duncan Tournament at OKC on March 22.
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. CJ Lee (Byng) defeated Hannah Upchurch (Seminole) 6-3, 6-0 (7th Place)
2. Emily Holloway (Byng) defeated Jillian Miater (Guthrie) 7-6, 6-4 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Presley Dickinson/Yocilen Hernandez (Byng) withdrew due to injury.
2. Bryant/Tomey (Carl Albert) def. Harmoni Moore/Brighton Zigelmeier (Byng) 6-1, 6-1 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Byng girls at Harrah on March 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.