OKLAHOMA CITY — Both the Ada High girls and boys tennis teams came up just short of winning championships at the Crossings Christian Tournament held earlier this week in Oklahoma City.
The Ada girls finished with 29 team points, just two points behind champion Deer Creek at 31. Yukon finished third with 23 points and Duncan followed with 21 points.
In the boys tournament, host Crossing Christian won the team title with 28 points with the Cougars right on the Knights’ heels at 26. Yukon landed in third place at 24 and Bishop McGuinness was fourth with 21.
Both Ada teams host their second Ada Tournaments of the spring this weekend. The girls tournament kicks off today at the Ada Tennis Center and the boys Ada Tournament is scheduled for Saturday.
GIRLS
The Ada No. 2 Doubles team of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal defeated Kiehn and Washington of Deer Creek 6-1, 6-4 to earn the championship.
Ada’s Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead were runners-up in No. 1 Doubles after dropping a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Sindhya Atturu and Paige Ludlam of Deer Creek in the finals.
In No. 2 Singles Yukon’s Alex Enmark turned back Ada’s Eden Boggs in a hard-fought 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 battle in the championship match.
Ava Bolin captured third place in No. 1 Singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Olivia LaForge of Bishop McGuinness.
BOYS
The Ada boys squad finished second in three different divisions.
In No. 1 Singles, T.J. Shanahan of Bishop McGuinness knocked off Halston Redwine of Ada 6-2, 6-2 in the title matchup.
Ada’s Drew Lillard pushed Zander Nelson of Crossings Christian to the limit in both sets before dropping a 7-6, 7-6 decision in the No. 2 Singles championship contest.
In No. 1 Doubles, Parker Dillon and Cooper Shapard of Crossing Christian pushed past Ada’s Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.
And the Deer Creek combo of Chang and Rollins slipped past Ada’s Anthony Towers and Brady Bacon 6-3, 7-6 in the No. 2 Doubles third-place match.
———o———
GIRLS
Monday, March 27
Crossings Christian Tournament
Team Standings
1. Deer Creek 31
2. ADA 29
3. Yukon 23
4. Duncan 21
5. Crossings Christian 19
6. Bishop McGuinness 16
7. Durant 7
8. Mount Saint Mary 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Olivia LaForge (Bishop McGuinness) 6-1,6-2 (3rd Place)
2. Alex Enmark (Yukon) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 6-4,2-6,(10-5) (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Sindhya Atturu/Paige Ludlam (Deer Creek) def. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Kiehn/Washington (Deer Creek) 6-1,6-4 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Ada Tournament today.
BOYS
Tuesday, March 28
Crossings Christian Tournament
Team Standings
1. Crossings Christian 28
2. ADA 26
3. Yukon 24
4. Bishop McGuinness 21
5. Deer Creek 19
6. Duncan 17
7. Durant 9
8. Mount Saint Mary 4
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. T.J. Shanahan (Bishop McGuinness) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-2,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Zander Nelson (Crossings Christian) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 7-6,7-6 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Parker Dillon/Cooper Shapard (Crossings Christian) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 6-0,6-0 (1st Place)
2. Chang/Rollins (Deer Creek) def. Brady Bacon/Anthony Towers (Ada) 6-3,7-6 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Ada Tournament Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.