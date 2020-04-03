Ada senior tennis players Christian and Reese Siegle and Landon Swopes were about to boldly go where no other Ada High tennis player had gone before this season, before spring sports were shut down in the state of Oklahoma.
No Ada High tennis players had ever won four consecutive state championships, and that trio of Cougars were heavy favorites to do just that.
“Like I told them, in the big picture of life, it’s a small thing. But hearing that doesn’t make it any better right now. Right now, it just stinks,” said Terry Swopes, who was just beginnning his first full season as head coach for the Cougars. “I told them if this is the worse thing that ever happens they’ll have a great life, but again right now it stinks.”
Terry Swopes wouldn’t quite go as far as to guarantee the Cougars would have gone on to win the boys program’s fifth consecutive state championship this spring, but it would have taken a massive upset to have kept his squad off that top spot on the podium at the end.
“They were, for sure, heavy favorites to win it. Not only would we be the favorites to win it all, we would have been the favorites to sweep every division, which has also never happened here,” he said. “There are a lot of firsts we could have done this year that would have been pretty neat to see. These kids worked so hard. The fact they had a chance at making history is the hardest part to swallow.”
Following is a breakdown of what could have — and probably should have — been for the Cougars.
• In No. 1 Doubles, Landon Swopes — Terry’s son — and partner Reese Siegle had compiled an 11-1 record at state. Another state title would have pushed their career mark to 15-1.
The pair were runners-up as freshmen and were state champs as sophomores and juniors.
• In No. 1 Singles, Christian Siegle held a 10-2 record at state, and that would have increased to 14-2 with another state crown. Siegle was state runner-up in No. 2 Singles as a freshman, a state champion at No. 2 Singles as a sophomore and state runner-up at No. 1 Singles as a junior.
• Ada No. 2 Singles player Jonathan Cloar, a senior, is 3-1 at state and would have ended 7-1 with a title. He was state runner-up in No. 2 Singles as a junior.
• Ada’s No. 2 Doubles team of senior Ryan McCortney and junior Noah Watkins were trying to end their high school careers without a single state tournament loss. McCortney was 8-0 at state and could have ended up 12-0, and Watkins was 4-0 at state and was looking to run his record to 8-0 this spring.
McCortney was a state champ in No. 2 Doubles as a sophomore and junior and was looking for a 3-peat. Watkins won a state crown in No. 2 Doubles as a sophomore.
Ada’s other senior is Winston Brown.
“He wasn’t in our top six, but he is a hard worker and an outstanding kid,” Terry Swopes said.
Landon Swopes, the Siegles and McCortney have played tennis together since they were youngsters and were obviously looking to make one final postseason run together.
“They were really a special group of kids. They hit nonstop and grew up playing together,” Terry Swopes said. “They’ve played since elementary together and as soon as Jonathan and Noah got into tennis, they never left the court either. It’s heart-breaking for it to end this way.”
The Ada boys were also the defending Class 4A State Academic champions and were carrying a 4.0 grade point average into this spring. The Cougars were all but assured of a repeat for that title as well.
The Lady Cougars
Terry Swopes expected his girls tennis team to also make some noise at the state tournament this spring. They were led by the senior pair of Makayla Freeman and Jillian Brassfield.
“I also feel for the girls. They had been in Class 5A the last two years, which is tough, and they were going to drop down to 4A this year,” Swopes said. “They would have been one of the top three teams, for sure. They had a really good shot and were for sure in the hunt.”
Other varsity Lady Cougars included Ava Bolin, Gentry Langley, Macy Lowrance, Abby Machetta and Ella Summers.
