“It’s boots and chaps. It’s cowboy hats. It’s spurs and latigo. It’s the ropes and the reins. And the joy and the pain. And they call the thing rodeo.” — Garth Brooks.
———o———
Kennadee Bickerstaff has been making a name for herself in the Oklahoma Jr. High School Rodeo Association for several years now.
And after a strong showing at the OKJHSRA state finals last month in Woodward, the Ada Junior High student was ready to strut her stuff at the 2020 National Junior High Finals Rodeo scheduled for next week (June 21-27) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. However, that huge event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bickerstaff and partner Cutter Cain of Milburn were state champions in Ribbon Roping and she also qualified for nationals in goat tying.
It looked like it might be an even bigger weekend in Woodward for Bickerstaff. She went into the finals leading the Girls All-Around and was in the top four in Barrels, Poles, Goat Tying and Ribbon Roping. She still earned the honor of Girls Reserve All-Around champion.
“She had marginal success on the first two days of competition and went into the short go still leading the All-Around and maintaining her positions in most of her other events. Unfortunately, things did not fall her way in the short go and she did not finish as she had hoped,” said her mother, Lajuan Bickerstaff.
While Kennadee might not have met her own expectations, she still proved she was one of the top junior high rodeo competitors in the state.
It would have been her second straight trip to the Nation Junior High Finals Rodeo. Last year, she qualified and competed at nationals in Ribbon Roping in Huron, South Dakota.
Kennadee has plenty of rodeo experience.
“She has been rodeoing since she could sit on a horse,” Lajuan said. “It started with local playdays and then when she was five, she started competing competitively in the Mid-South Youth Rodeo Cowboy Association.”
Kennadee soon competed in the Texoma Junior Rodeo Association and went to a few competitions in the South Central Youth Rodeo Association. For the past two seasons, she’s focused on the OKJHSRA.
Kennadee has won numerous awards during her young rodeo career, including the 7-9 Girls All-Around champion for the MRCA in 2017. She’s collected numerous prizes that include saddles, buckles, various other rodeo paraphernalia and monetary earnings.
“Last season in the MRCA finals alone she brought home over $1200 in cash,” Lajuan said.
In the OKJHSRA, she was Captain of the Cinch Team and was voted as the Girls Courage, Character and Community Award winner by her peers. Kennadee was student Secretary for the year and is going into her eighth-grade year with the OKJHSRA as Student President.
“As her parents (Lajuan and father Kevin Bickerstaff), we are so proud of her accomplishments and love watching her each and every time she enters the arena,” Lajuan said. “She gives it everything she has and even when it doesn’t go her way she always comes out tougher than she went in and is determined to be better the next time she enters the arena. She understands that rodeo is a combination of much preparation and a little bit of luck and she has been blessed with the ability to do both.”
Kennadee is not just a rodeo girl. She also enjoys competing on the basketball court and the soccer field.
“She competes in those sports just like she does in rodeo — she leaves it all on the court and field. You never have to question if she gave it her all,” Lajuan said.
Just what you’d expect from an all-around girl like Kennadee.
Note: Kennadee’s older sister, Konner Bickerstaff, will be a sophomore on the Ada High School girls basketball team next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.