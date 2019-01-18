DURANT — The Ada High basketball teams left Durant Tuesday night with a sweep, but according to AHS boys coach Garland Parks, the sweep was anything but clean.

The Cougars defeated the Lions 53-46, but Parks said Ada needs to clean up its act a bit.

“We must improve the stretches we go through where we are careless with the basketball and don’t execute offensively,” Parks said.

Case in point: Ada led 29-17 at halftime before Durant used a 19-5 surge in the third quarter to carry a 36-34 lead into the fourth period.

Ada (ranked No. 11 in Class 5A) responded, outscoring the Lions 19-10 over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.

Jaxson Robinson was a force on offense for the Cougars, erupting for a game-high 24 points. He sank four 3-pointers.

Trey Haves hit three triples for his nine points, while Jake Shannon followed with 7. Tanner Gilliam added five points in the paint.

Durant got a team-high 13 points from Bryson Lyday, while Dominic Wynn hit double figures with 11.

Ada, which rolled past the Lions 56-20 last week in the East Central Oklahoma Classic, improved to 8-5 on the year, while Durant dropped to 4-8.

GIRLS

Ada 58, Durant 33

The Lady Cougars were hot from the start, outscoring the Lady Lions 21-5 in the first quarter and leading 30-13 at halftime.

Ada won the third period 9-8 and outscored the hosts 19-12 in the fourth quarter.

Coach Christie Jennings’ team, ranked No. 7 in Class 5A, improved to 9-4 on the season, while the Lady Lions dipped to 1-11.

Landy Owens paced the Ada offense with 17 points. Alex Hamilton followed with 11, while Kaley Watkins had a pair of 3-point shots and finished with 10 points. Owens also hit a pair of treys.

Tristyn Hamilton led Durant with seven points.

The Ada teams make the long trip to Broken Bow on Saturday. Tip-off for the girls game is set for 5 p.m., with the boys to follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Both Cougar squads will compete in the 2019 Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational beginning next Thursday in Newcastle.

