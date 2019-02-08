The Ada High boys basketball team will have to travel all the way to Lawton to battle old rival Ardmore in the first round of a Class 5A Regional Tournament.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Lawton McArthur High School (106 miles from Ada) for the 5A elimination game.
The Cougars are 10-9 and ranked No. 12, while Ardmore is currently 3-17.
The Ada-Ardmore winner will face the McArthur-Altus winner at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 for the regional championship. Both the regional champion and the runner-up will advance to a Class 5A Area Tournament at a site to be determined.
Lawton McArthur is ranked No. 7 at 14-6, while Altus is 2-14.
The Ada boys are part of the Class 5A West Area.
The Ada High girls basketball team will battle Claremore in a girls Class 5A Regional Tournament first-round game at Pryor High School.
Tip-off for that game is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Pryor High School (165 miles from Ada).
The Lady Cougars are 11-8 and ranked No. 12 in Class 5A, while No. 15 Claremore stands at 9-11.
The Ada-Claremore winner will face the winner of another first-round contest between host and No. 4 Pryor and Tulsa Hale. The Tigers are 15-5, while Hale sits at 5-13.
The Ada girls are part of the Class 5A East Area.
Fans who want to watch both Ada teams compete will have some driving to do. Pryor and Lawton McArthur are 238 miles apart, a three-hour and 46-minute drive.
Should the Ada girls reach the regional title game, they would play at 2 p.m. Feb. 23. The Ada boys regional title game is scheduled for 7 p.m. that Saturday.
When asked if it was strange for teams from the same schools to be put in different brackets (East and West), Amy Cassell, assistant director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, said it was “common.”
Ada hosts Durant tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center. It will be Senior Night for the Cougar teams.
