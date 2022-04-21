DURANT — The Ada High School girls tennis team finished second Tuesday at the Durant Tournament.
The Ada boys ended up third in Durant but were only two points out of the top spot.
Both Cougar teams travel to the Duncan Tournament on Saturday.
GIRLS
The Lady Cougars finished with 24 team points. Carl Albert won the championship with 30 points. Duncan was tied for second with 24 points and Ardmore finished fourth with 20.
Ava Bolin captured first place in No. 1 Singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Maya Rowland of Durant in the title matchup.
Eden Boggs had to settle for sixth place after an injury default. She was in a tight match with Ella Ramsey of Claremore, who won the first set 6-4. Boggs was leading 5-4 in the second set before the match ended.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles tandem of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead rallied past Daley Reynolds and Kinsey Singer of Claremore for a thrilling 5-7, 7-5, 11-9 victory for third place.
Jerzie O’Neal and Zoey Brown also captured third place with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Amerie Kinney and Kebene Wolabu of Ardmore.
BOYS
It was a tight race for the team title as Duncan won the event with 26 points. Claremore was the runner-up with 25 points while Ada followed at 24. Altus was fourth at 23 points, while Carl Albert was fifth at 22.
The Cougars ended up with a second-place finish, two third-place victories and a fourth place in the individual event.
Halton Redwine battled his way to the championship match in No. 1 Singles before dropping a 6-4, 6-0 decision to Allessandro Bianchi of Altus.
Drew Lillard turned back Renji Lin of Duncan 6-2, 6-2 for third place in No. 2 Singles.
The Ada pair of Jackson Swopes and Brady Bacon knocked off Claremore’s Jesse Choplin and Parker Green 6-3, 6-3 in the third-place No. 1 Doubles match.
And in an epic battle for third place in No. 2 Doubles, the Claremore team of Michael McHugh and Cole Merriman defeated Ada’s Boady Ross and Tate Danielson 7-6, 3-6, 11-9.
Tuesday, March 19
GIRLS
At Durant Tournament
Team Standings
1. Carl Albert 30
2. Ada 24
tie Duncan 24
4. Ardmore 20
5. Durant 17
6. Claremore 12
tie Shawnee 12
8. Altus 8
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Maya Rowland (Durant) 6-2,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Ella Ramsey (Claremore) def. Eden Boggs (Ada) 4-6,5-4, injury default (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Reynolds/Singer (Claremore) 5-7,7-5,11-9 (3rd Place)
2. Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Kinney/Wolabu (Ardmore) 6-2,7-5 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Duncan Tournament on Saturday.
BOYS
At Durant Tournament
Team Standings
1. Duncan 26
2. Claremore 25
3. Ada 24
4. Altus 23
5. Carl Albert 22
6. Ardmore 14
7. Durant 8
8. Shawnee 6
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Allessandro Bianchi (Altus) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-4,6-0 (1st Place)
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Renji Lin (Duncan) 6-2,6-2 (3rd Place)
DOUBLES
1. Brady Bacon/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Choplin/Green (Claremore) 6-3,6-3 (3rd Place)
2. McHugh/Merriman (Claremore) def. Tate Danielson/Boady Ross (Ada) 7-6,3-6,11-9 (3rd Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Duncan Tournament on Saturday.
