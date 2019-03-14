Ada teams take down Atoka

ATOKA — The Ada High girls soccer team got a pair of goals from Amanda Shoreman in a 5-0 road win over Atoka on a rainy Tuesday night.
Ada evened its record at 2-2 on the season, while the Lady Wampus Cats fell to 0-3.
“It was a good team effort, and all of our girls brought their best game,” said new head coach Hannah McCullough. “I’m proud of this group of girls. We are continuing to progress as the season goes.”
Ada scored two goals early in the game to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.
“The weather had no effect on our performance,” McCullough said.
Ada also got goals from Angelina Hernandez, Kyla Mitchell and Klaudia Soetelo.
Goalkeeper Madison Wilson recorded the shutout in the net for the Lady Cougars.
Ada boys bounce Atoka
The Ada High boys soccer team stayed unbeaten at 5-0 on the year with a 4-1 win over the host Wampus Cats.
The Cougars were able to shake off the effects of a tough win over McAlester just 24 hours earlier. Atoka dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Taylor Byrd, Coleman Prince, Joseph Feezel and Isaac Cruz each had a goal to contribute to the Ada offense.
“I am proud of our continued improvement from game to game,” said Ada boys coach Cole Jones.
The Ada clubs are scheduled to host Durant at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. tonight, weather permitting. Field conditions could force those girls and boys matches to be road games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.