The 15th-ranked Ada Lady Cougars got double-digit scoring from three different players and used a tough fourth-quarter defense in a 45-41 win over No. 13 Sulphur Thursday night in a Class 4A Regional slugfest inside a packed Cougar Activity Center.
Ada improved to 21-4 on the year and set up a Saturday night date with No. 1 Anadarko back at home. Sulphur fell to 21-4 and will face Chickasha at 1:30 p.m. Friday in an elimination game inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars trailed 35-34 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Sulphur 10-6 over the final eight minutes to grab the win.
Tatum Havens led the Ada charge with 17 points, while Landyn Owens followed with 14. Amaya Frizell added 10 for the home team.
Sulphur got a game-high 22 point from Korie Allensworth, who has signed with Louisiana Tech.
Ada boys slow down Sulphur
No. 7 Ada limited Sulphur to three first-half points in a 30-12 victory over the Bulldogs in a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner's bracket contest Thursday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Cougars finished the contest on a 10-1 run.
Kaden Cooper led AHS offense with 12 points.
Sulphur junior Weston Arms scored 10 of his team's 12 points.
Ada, now 19-5, will meet the Anadarko-Cache winner at 8 p.m. Saturday for the regional championship.
Sulphur, now 15-8, will tangle with John Marshall at 3 p.m. Friday in a regional consolation contest.
