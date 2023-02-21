The Ada High School basketball teams disposed of their old rivals to get their playoff journeys started Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
In the girls contest, 17th-ranked Ada pitched a second-quarter shutout to break open the game and speed past Ardmore 59-31 to claim a Class 4A District championship. The Lady Cougars improved to 17-7 on the year, while Ardmore dipped to 4-18.
The 12th-rated Cougars completed the district sweep with a convincing 66-43 victory. Ada improved to 18-6, while Ardmore dropped to 12-12.
“We knew the atmosphere would be electric being the playoffs, but to host your rival school made it even more intense,” said Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield. “Ardmore is a really good team, their record does indicate how good they are and can be.”
Both Ada teams now head to Heritage Hall High School for Class 4A Regional Tournament action. The girls meet Perkins-Tryon at 6 p.m. Thursday and the Cougars also face Perkins-Tryon — ranked No. 11 — at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS
Ada 59, Ardmore 31
Ada led just 8-5 after the first quarter but put together an impressive 20-0 run in the second quarter to take control at 28-5 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars maintained their lead over the final two frames.
Ada girls coach Christie Jennings liked what she saw from her squad on both ends of the court.
“We turned up the defense after the first quarter and gave Ardmore some problems,” she said. “We shot the ball better than we have in a while. Hopefully, it carries on for the next three weeks.”
Sophomore Sania Richardson, who led Ada with a game-high 25 points, scored seven straight points to end the third quarter and begin the fourth period to help the hosts build a 50-24 lead. Richardson also had six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Jakobi Williams just missed double figures for Ada with nine points, including two 3-point baskets. Post-player Tyley Dotson followed with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Rylynn Truett and Abbey Strong both hit two 3-pointers each and contributed six points.
Ada sank eight total triples in the game. Richardson and Makaviya Nelson also hit shots from beyond the arc.
Alivea Pettigrew led the Ardmore offense with 12 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Crislyn Booker also hit a 3-pointer and added seven points for the Lady Tigers.
BOYS
Ada 66, Ardmore 43
The Tigers hung around for two-plus quarters before Ada finally got some breathing room with one of its patented offensive flurries.
The Cougars led just 19-15 after one quarter and carried a 29-22 lead into intermission.
However, after Ardmore’s Zaden Henderson buried a 3-pointer at the 6:47 mark of the third period, the Tigers had clawed to within 29-27.
Ada responded with a 10-2 run.
Carter Colombe scored on a steal and layup to start the AHS surge and Devon MacCollister followed with a 3-pointer. Andrew Hughes then drove baseline and hit a nifty reverse layup to put Ada ahead 36-27.
After an Ardmore bucket, MacCollister — who put on a show for the entire contest — split two defenders on the way to a layup and Colombe put an exclamation point on the Ada run with a fast-break dunk!
“I thought the first quarter had a lot of pace and shot-making from both teams and then everyone started to settle in during the second quarter,” Caufield explained. “We did a good job of keeping our composure and responding to their runs when they cut into our lead in the first and second half. We did a great job of stringing stops together late in the third and early in the fourth quarter and then executed offensively to break the game open. thought we had great effort all night and beat a really good team.”
MacCollister exploded for a game-high 29 points. He buried 6-of-9 3-point attempts
Colombe followed with 19 points and also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Hughes added six points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Jack Morris and Cooper Patterson also hit 3-pointers for Ada.
Henderson paced the Tigers with 14 points, including a trio of 3-point shots. Kayden Blansett was next for the visitors with nine points.
