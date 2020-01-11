Ada teams roll into championship games

The Ada High boys and girls basketball teams rolled into the final of the 2020 East Central Oklahoma Classic with big semifinal victories Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Ada girls scored the games first 14 points and never looked back in a 59-37 win over Collinsville.
The Cougars then limited Collinsville to three first-half field goals en route to a 41-26 win over the Cardinals.
GIRLS
Ada 59, Collinsville 37
Tatum Havens started a personal strong outing by hitting two 3-pointers and scoring on a nice reverse layup in Ada's opening run. A putback basket by Jaiden Stevenson gave Ada a 14-0 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Ada's lead grew to 29-7 after Shayla Wofford canned a short jumper in the lane at the 4:24 mark of the second period.
Ada settled for a 36-20 halftime advantage after Jaeden Ward slipped behind the Collinsville defense for a nifty reverse layup of her own late in the second quarter.
Ada scored eight of the first 10 points of the third quarter. That run included a play where Landyn Owens made a nice pass to Wofford for an easy two points, an Owens basket, a short jumper by Amaya Frizell and two Wofford free throws that put the home team on top 44-22 at the 2:28 mark.
Owens led Ada's offense with 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Havens' strong game included 14 points, a pair of 3-pointers and a career-high 12 boards.
Ada held a whopping 44-22 rebounding edge.
Wofford added 10 points for the locals, while Frizell finished with nine points and six rebounds.
The Lady Cardinals (3-8) got 10 points from Addison Wickman and eight more from Abbey Stamper. Kelly Ellis, who hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points in Collinsville's upset victory over Ardmore in the first round, was limited to two points on 1-of-8 shooting.'
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 9-2 and was scheduled to meet Class 6A No. 19 Westmoore in Saturday's championship game. Tip-off for that contest was reportedly moved to 6 p.m.
BOYS
Ada 41, Collinsville 26
The Ada boys did it will defense.
The Cougars limited Collinsville to 3-of-18 shooting in the first half and led 19-10 at the break.
Ada scored the final five points of the third quarter when Jake Shannon hit a jumper, Austin Eastwood scored on a putback and Trey Havens made one free throw following a technical foul on Collinsville's Ethan Cole that resulted in his fifth and final foul of the game at the 49.9 seconds left in the period.
Havens, who scored 10 points, hit back-to-back 3-point shots to put Ada in front 39-20 with 5:14 to play.
Jaxson Robinson led the Ada attack with 14 points. Jake Shannon scored seven points to go with five rebounds.
David Johnson pulled down a game-high nine rebounds for the Cougars.
Ada, No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 7-3 heading into a Saturday night championship battle with Class 5A No. 4 Shawnee. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Collinsville, No. 10 in Class 5A, fell to 8-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.