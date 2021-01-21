DURANT — The Ada High boys basketball team opened up a big lead early and powered past Durant 59-31 for a Tuesday night road win.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 9-4 on the year, while Durant dropped to 0-8.
In the girls contest, a big first quarter by Ada led to a 53-23 victory over the Lady Lions.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 11-5, while Durant fell to 2-8.
BOYS
Ada 59, Durant 31
Ada jumped out to leads of 19-8 and 39-13 and never looked back.
Kaden Cooper led a balanced AHS offense with 11 points, including a 3-pointer, all in the first half.
Both Jack Morris and Camryn Reed just missed double figures with nine points and each player hit a 3-pointer. Reed’s total also came in the first two quarters.
Andrew Hughes scored eight points for the visitors, while Devon MacCollister chimed with six. A total of 12 Ada players reached the scoring column.
Darren Diggs paced the Durant offense with 10 points, including eight in the first quarter. He sank two 3-point field goals.
Ada now meets Glenpool at 7 p.m. tonight in the first round of the 2021 Titan Classic hosted by Carl Albert High School.
GIRLS
Ada 53, Durant 23
The Lady Cougars sped to an 18-2 first-quarter lead and rolled to the victory. Ada led 29-11 at halftime and used an 18-5 third-quarter volley to extend the lead to 47-16.
“It was good to get a win on the road. We are excited to have a few days off so we can regroup,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Sisters Makaviya Nelson and Carizma Nelson joined Jakobi Williams with nine points apiece to pace the Ada offense. Landyn Owens followed with seven points in limited playing time. Jaeden Ward sank a pair of 3-pointers for six points and post player Shayla Wofford also scored six.
Bradi McLemore hit three 3-pointers and led Durant with nine points. Addie McLemore followed with seven.
The Lady Cougars will take a week-long break and return to action on Jan. 26 when old rival McAlester visits the Cougar Activity Center. The Lady Buffs are ranked No. 20 in Class 5A.
