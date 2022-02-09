DURANT — The Ada High School boys basketball team let Durant hang around during much of their Monday afternoon road contest.
But in the end, the Cougars finally secure a 62-52 victory.
Ada improved to 11-9, while Durant dropped to 7-10.
In the girls opener, the Lady Cougars smothered Durant early and pulled away for a 54-29 victory.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, won for the 12th straight time to improve to 17-3, while Durant dipped to 7-7.
Both teams made the long road trip to Sequoyah-Tahlequah Tuesday night.
BOYS
Ada 62, Durant 52
Ada got off to a strong start and led 14-6 after the first quarter. The Cougars stretched their lead to 27-16 by halftime.
The Lions got within 42-36 by the end of the third period before Ada ended the game on a 20-16 run.
“I thought we did a good job of working our way through the game. We had a well-balanced attack offensively and defended really well early and late in the game,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “I thought we had a few careless turnovers that allowed Durant to go on a run late in the third quarter. However, this group does a good job resetting and locking back in. That’s exactly what they did and closed out the game.”
Devon MacCollister led the Ada offense with a game-high 21 points. Camryn Reed followed with 15 points and Andrew Hughes also hit double digits with 11.
Jack Morris was next with nine points. wwRounding out the Ada scoring was George Maddox with five points and Cooper Patterson with a 3-point basket.
Durant sophomore Jaylon Saxon led his club with 18 points, including three 3-point baskets. He scored 17 points in the second half.
Marshall Hatch followed with 11 points and Nick Crouse just missed double figures with nine.
Ada finished 8-of-15 (53.3%) from the free-throw line while Durant went 6-of-9.
GIRLS
Ada 54, Durant 29
The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 19-2 lead and never looked back. Ada increased its advantage to 36-8 by halftime.
“It was a good road win for us. We got good minutes from every single player who was suited up. I thought it was a good tune-up after the snow break,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
A pair of Ada seniors led the way for Ada. Amaya Frizell topped the balanced AHS attack with 14 points, including three 3-point baskets. Carizma Nelson was next with 11 and hit one 3-pointer.
Junior Nirene Riley had one of her most productive games of the season for the Lady Cougars, scoring nine points off the bench. Both Sania Richardson and Shayla Wofford followed with seven points apiece.
Durant got seven points from Kinlee Hill, while Mya Dodson and Addison contributed six points apiece.
Both Ada teams host arch-rival McAlester Friday night.
