Small-school district assignments and the Class 5A and 6A East/West split were released last week by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA), and coaches from Ada, Roff and Stonewall were shaking their heads after finding out their teams’ fate.
The 5A area assignments include 16 schools that will be competing in the East and 16 schools that will be competing in the West.
The playoff bracket is scheduled to be released Feb. 7. Rankings are determined to use the seedings.
Here’s the first weird part. The Ada High girls team and the Ada High boys team are going in opposite directions. Very strange, to say the least.
The Ada girls are among the East teams that include 13 teams near Tulsa, along with the Lady Cougars, Durant and McAlester.
The Ada boys are in the West Area that includes Altus, Ardmore, Capitol Hill, Del City, Duncan, Lawton Eisenhower, El Reno, Guthrie, Guymon, Lawton MacArthur, Noble, Piedmont, Santa Fe South, Western Heights and Woodward.
How can two teams from the same school be sent separate ways, you ask? Good question.
When The Ada News tried to have Ada girls coach Christie Jennings shed some light on the situation, she said it was “insanity.”
“It’s ridiculous. When people always explained that system to me, they said get yourself in the top eight and four will go to the East and four will go to the West, and everyone else will kind of line up as to where you’re at in the state,” she said.
“Well, the last time I talked to the OSSAA, they told me that both the Ada girls and the Ada boys were going West. Our girls were sitting in the position to be the No. 3 seed in the West, and that means you get to host your first two (playoff) games if you’re in the top four,” she continued.
Things changed from the time she had that conversation with OSSAA officials and when the area assignments were released.
“When it came out on the girls side, No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 went to the West and No. 3, No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 and No. 9 went to the East. That’s just unbelievable to me,” Jennings said.
And it just got worse for Jennings and the Lady Cougars when the latest rankings came out. Now, sitting in the East group are No. 3 Tulsa Rogers, No. 4 Coweta, No. 5 Pryor, No. 6 Tahlequah, No. 7 Ada and No. 9 East Central (and No. 12 Tulsa Edison, No. 13 McAlester, No. 16 Claremore and No. 19 Bishop Kelley).
So, those rankings made the Ada girls the fifth seed, meaning they would have to travel in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“This past week we go 2-0 and Saturday, we played really good (in a road win over Broken Bow) and stayed No. 7 in the rankings, but we’re the fifth seed on our side of the state now, so we wouldn’t get to host (a playoff game). Is that not crazy?” she said.
Sounds pretty nutty to me.
This is the final week the big schools have to impress the coaches who do the rankings before playoff pairings are drawn up. And boy, could the Lady Cougars do some impressing.
Ada played at Class 6A No. 2 Shawnee Tuesday night and will compete in the 2019 Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle. That field includes Class 6A No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe, Class 4A No. 19 Blanchard and host and Class 4A No. 6 Newcastle.
“If we could upset one of those, I think it could help us, but I really don’t know,” she said. “I know it’s really hard to compare schedules since we play different people, but we have the second toughest schedule in the East.”
Ranked teams in the 5A Boys West Area include No. 2 Del City, No. 3 El Reno, No. 5 Lawton Mac, No. 9 Lawton Eisenhower, No. 12 Ada, No. 17 Piedmont, No. 19 Duncan and No. 20 Noble.
With those rankings, like the Ada girls, the Cougars would be the fifth seed and travel for the playoffs.
Rough road for Roff boys
The Roff Tigers are sitting in the No. 20 spot in the Class A rankings, but many around the state think that’s probably too low. All of Roff’s six losses have come at the hands of ranked teams — Class A No. 18 Earlsboro and Class B No. 6 Varnum to open the season, two losses to Class 2A No. 1 Vanoss (more on the Wolves later), Class 2A No. 14 Allen and Class A No. 9 Velma-Alma.
When Class A and Class B playoff assignments were revealed, Roff had been sent to Area III that includes No. 1 Ft. Cobb-Broxton, No. 6 Cyril, No. 9 Velma-Alma and No. 10 Vici.
Oh, they that make the hour and a half trek to Waurika for Class A District Tournament action.
The long bus rides won’t stop there. Regional sites include Central Marlow and Velma-Alma, and the area will be played in Cache.
“If you want tough, just come hang out with us during the month of the playoffs because it’s going to be tough almost every night,” said Roff head boys coach Larry Johnston. “The first night we should be able to take care of business, but after that, whew. We may have the toughest matchups in the state from that night on.”
Johnston and his Tigers are taking their tough road to the state tournament in stride.
“The good thing about it is that I really believe these guys — if we continue to get better and do a few things better mentally — we’re going to have a chance to win every single night. This is a group that if we play good and the other team plays good, we win,” Johnston said.
Stonewall girls fed to Wolves
First-year Stonewall girls coach Bryan Lyon has been in the coaching biz for a really long time. So when he says he just received the toughest district tournament draw in his coaching career, that is saying a lot.
“We got a raw deal in districts,” he said. “It’s the toughest district I’ve ever had.”
The only silver lining for Lyon and his Lady Longhorns is that the district tournament is at home. Heading to the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium for a girls district tournament are No. 18 Empire and Stuart.
Lyon must choose one of those teams to play in a district tournament elimination game — the loser is done for the season.
Empire was 17-1 Tuesday morning and is currently in the midst of a 12-game winning streak.
The Stuart Lady Hornets have to be a much better choice, right? Well, not exactly. Stuart is currently 16-4 on the season and already owns a 66-46 win over Stonewall last November.
However, the Lady Longhorns won’t be an easy out for either of those teams. They are playing their best ball of the season right now with sixth straight victories, including winning the Tushka Tournament.
“Somebody’s season will be over that should be playing in the regional tournament,” Lyon said.
Wolves jump to No. 1 in Class 2A
Vanoss jumped from the No. 4 spot to the top of the Class 2A boys rankings this week. I talked to a couple of Vanoss officials and as far as anyone can remember, this is the first time the Wolves have been ranked No. 1 in their class. It’s certainly the first time since coaches took over the poll on ossaarankings.com.
“I think it’s the first time in school history the boys are ranked No. 1, which makes it more special,” said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt, who has his girls team in the No. 3 spot in Class 2A.
“I’m proud of my guys for putting together a strong enough resumé that makes other 2A coaches feel like were the best team in a very deep class.”
It might be tough for the Wolves to nail down that top spot. Vanoss is in a super tough field at the 2019 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell this week with some of the best teams in Class 4A — No. 4 Anadarko, No. 8 Mount St. Mary, No. 13 Tuttle and No. 14 Byng.
“It’s like a Mid-America for boys,” Hurt said.
The rest of the Vanoss boys schedule is also super rugged. They end the season with Class 2A No. 13 Okemah, Class A No. 5 Wright City, Class 2A No. 3 Dale and Class 2A No. 14 Allen.
