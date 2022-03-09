OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys and girls teams competed at the rugged 2022 Carl Albert Invitational Tennis over the weekend and both squads came home with runner-up finishes.
Both Ada squads are scheduled to host the Ada Tennis Tournaments on Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys), weather permitting.
GIRLS
Last Friday, the Lady Cougars finished a point behind Deer Creek in the team standings. The Lady Antlers collected 50 points and Ada compiled 49. Duncan also scored 49 points to finish in a tie with Ada, while both host Carl Albert and Norman North tied for fourth place with 46 points each.
Ada’s Ava Bolin dropped a 6-1, 7-6 decision to Taylor Mattingly-Harnden of Norman in the No. 1 Singles championship match.
In No. 2 Singles, Ryenn Fuentes of Yukon turned back Eden Boggs of Ada 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles tandem of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead captured fifth place with a 6-2, 6-2 win over the Norman North pair of Peyton Benson and Smith.
The Ada pair of Zoey Brown and Jerzie O’Neal dropped a tough 7-5, 7-5 decision to the Duncan team of Kaylee Harrison and Sheridan White 7-5, 7-6 in the No. 2 Doubles third-place matchup.
BOYS
The Cougars notched 48 team points and finished tied for second with Deer Creek. Mustang won the team title with 55 points.
Host Duncan finished third at 43 and Carl Albert followed with 38.
Ada’s Drew Lillard battled all the way to the No. 2 Singles championship match before dropping a 6-0, 6-1 decision to Carson Hancock of Deer Creek.
In No. 1 Singles, Halston Redwine of Ada defeated Gavin Curry of Duncan 6-1, 6-0 to finish fifth in his bracket.
The Crossings Christian team of Clark and Dillon overpowered Ada’s Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes 6-0, 6-2 for fifth place.
And in No. 2 Doubles, the Ada duo of Brady Bacon and Boady Ross captured third place with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Elliott and Andrew Irick of Norman North.
