The Ada High girls basketball team was locked into quite a tussle with arch-rival McAlester for over three quarters during their matchup Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
However, Ada finally got some breathing room with a pivotal 13-0 run that ended the third quarter and started the fourth period in a 53-42 win over the Lady Buffaloes.
“It’s always good to beat McAlester, but we have to be better. We weren’t efficient enough tonight,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings.
Ada, ranked No. 13 in Class 4A, improved to 12-5 on the year, while McAlester — No. 20 in Class 5A — left town at 3-5.
In the boys contest, Ada jumped on to the Buffaloes early and never let up in a 76-58 victory that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.
The Cougars, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, improved to 11-6 while the Buffaloes sank to 2-10.
Both Ada teams are at Broken Bow Saturday. The Lady Savages are No. 20 in Class 4A and the Broken Bow boys are ranked No. 12.
GIRLS
Ada 53, McAlester 42
McAlester junior playmaker Stevie Stinchcomb hit a tough pull-up jumper and Elizabeth Milligan followed with a putback that put the Lady Buffs on top 36-35 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
Then Ada took off.
Landyn Owens got the Ada run started when she banked in a shot over a McAlester defender, was fouled and hit the free throw for a three-point play. Amaya Frizell — who played for the first time since returning from a COVID-19 quarantine — then hauled in a three-quarters court pass from Makaviya Nelson and was fouled going to the basket. She hit a pair of free throws with 31.8 ticks left in the third quarter that put Ada on top 40-36.
Stinchcomb shot an off-balance 3-pointer at the end of the frame that hit nothing but net but she didn’t get it out of her hands before time expired. She hit her first six shot attempts — that would have been No. 7 — and led McAlester with 19 points. She finished 6-of-7 from the field, including a 3-for-3 effort from the 3-point arc and went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.
“Stevie is a great player. I went to high school with her dad and have known her since she was little. She is the motor for that McAlester team,” Jennings said.
Frizell hit a free throw and then scored on a drive to the basket to start the fourth quarter and put Ada head 43-36.
Freshman Jakobi Williams then got a steal and layup and followed that big play with a pair of free throws at the 6:01 mark that made it 47-36. Another Frizell free throw ended Ada’s 13-0 charge and gave Ada a 48-36 lead with 4:53 left in the game.
Frizell’s return to the court produced a team-high 19 points — including a pair of 3-pointers and a 7-of-9 performance from the free-throw line — and seven rebounds. She also had four steals.
“We struggled to score at times. Amaya came through for us several times tonight, especially during that run. We have missed having her. She can help stretch the defense out with her 3-point shot,” Jennings said.
Owens followed with 14 points, three rebounds and three steals. Shayla Wofford added nine points, six rebounds and five blocked shots for the home team. Makaviya Nelson scored six points.
“We got some big minutes from our bench tonight and that was great to see. Hopefully, we are back at full strength soon,” Jennings said.
Ada senior Alexus Hamilton out indefinitely with an injury.
Lilly Autrey scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lady Buffs.
Ada had a big advantage at the free-throw line, hitting 14-of-20 attempts compared to a 4-of-5 showing for McAlester.
BOYS
Ada 76, McAlester 58
When Ada’s Kaden Cooper slammed the ball home on a fast break early in the second quarter, the Cougars were beating their rivals 23-5. It was pretty much game over from there.
Ada had stretched its lead to 42-21 by halftime and after three quarters, the Buffaloes found themselves trailing 65-37.
Ada junior Caden Carey paced the Ada offense with 15 points off the bench. He hit 5-of-6 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws.
Jack Morris followed with 14 points, while Cooper registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Devon MacCollister had eight points and three steals and Andrew Hughes also had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting.
McAlester got 16 points from freshman Adonis Holiman, who hit four 3-pointers. Elijah Chatman also hit double figures with 10 points for the visitors.
