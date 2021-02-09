The underdog Durant Lady Lions hit their first four 3-point attempts and matched Ada point for point for the first five-plus minutes of the game.
Addison Pettett and Rylan Lain hit 3-point baskets No. 3 and No. 4 that tied the game at 12-12 at the 2:42 mark of the first period.
The Lady Cougars responded with a game-changing 17-0 run and never looked back in what turned out to be a lopsided 76-35 win.
Ada, ranked No. 13 in Class 4A, improved to 14-5 on the season, while Durant dipped to 2-15.
In the boys contest, the Cougars used a 21-0 first-half run and buried the Lions 66-36.
Ada, No. 11 in Class 4A, improved to 12-7, while Durant dropped to 2-17.
GIRLS
Ada 76, Durant 35
Ada head coach Christie Jennings said Durant’s hot start motivated her team.
“Give credit to Durant. They really shot the ball well in the first quarter,” Jennings said. “They came out ready to play, but that kind of jump-started us.”
The Lady Cougars pivotal run was started by back-to-back baskets by Shayla Wofford to end the first quarter.
Jaeden Ward opened the second period with a 3-pointer and Amaya Frizell followed with a nifty reverse layup that made it 23-12 at the 4:31 mark.
After another Wofford bucket — the Ada post player ended up having a monster game — Landy Owens hit a free throw. Jakobi Williams then knocked down a 3-pointer at the 1:27 mark off a nice feed from Owens that capped the Ada surge and put the home team ahead 29-12.
Ada lead 34-15 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars then used a 23-point third quarter to push their lead to 57-23.
Back to Wofford. She finished with a double-double that included a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds. She also had six blocked shots and a handful of assists.
“I’m probably more impressed with her composure. I thought she got fouled a couple of times early that (the officials) kind of let go,” Jennings said. “That kind of set the tone that it was going to be a physical game.”
Jennings said Wofford handled the rough play well.
“A couple of months ago, she might have let that affect the way she played but she didn’t. She continued to board it and put some shots back in ... She was very persistent tonight,” she said. “I was glad to see her have a breakout game like this.”
Ward couldn’t miss for Ada. She scored 14 points and finished 5-of-5 from the field, including a 4-of-4 effort from 3-point range.
Frizell also reached double digits with 10 points, including a 7-of-8 performance from the free-throw line. She also had seven rebounds and four steals.
The freshmen combo of Williams and Makaviya Nelson had solid games off the bench for Ada. Williams scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field, including a 3-pointer, and hit both of her free-throw attempts. Nelson scored eight points and also drained a 3-pointer.
Owens also scored eight points to go with six rebounds and a pair of steals. She also knocked down a trey.
Ada also won the battle of the boards by a 48-29.
Durant got 12 points from Lain, 10 points from Pettett and nine points from Bradi McLemore.
BOYS
Ada 66, Durant 36
The game was knotted at 6-6 early before the Cougars reeled off 21 unanswered points. Late in the run, Kaden Cooper hit 2-of-4 free throws following two quick technical fouls on Durant head coach Aaron George that led to his ejection.
Cooper’s two makes put Ada ahead 26-6 at the 4:37 mark of the second quarter and 27 seconds later, Andrew Hughes made a free shot that made it 27-6.
The Cougars led 31-13 at halftime. Ada outscored the Lions 23-11 in the third period to stretch its lead to 54-24.
Cooper, who played sparingly in the second half, finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. One of his steals early in the first period led to a two-handed jam.
Jack Morris was next with 11 points and Hughes just missed double figures with nine. Devon MacCollister and Camryn Reed added six points apiece.
Caden Ross hit a 3-pointer and scored five points for Ada and the student section cheered loudly when sophomore Sutton Boyington drained a 3-point shot late in the game.
Durant’s Marshall Hatch knocked down four 3-pointers for his team-best 12 points.
Ada is at Harrah tonight in a varsity-only matchup.
