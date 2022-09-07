MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High School cross country teams competed in the rugged 2022 Carl Albert Titan Invitational last weekend with featured some of the top teams in Class 6A and 5A.
The Ada girls finished 21 out of 25 teams and the Ada boys ended up 26th out of 27 squads.
GIRLS
Peyton Beans Factor finished 124th overall with a time of 26:47.38 but had the 58th best time amongst Class 5A runners. Ada competes in Class 5A in cross country. EllaBabe Fisher was next in the 131st spot with a time of 27:24.07. She was No. 62 in Class 5A.
McKayla Rios was next for Ada with a time of 29:42.41.
Natalie Duggan, a sophomore from Edmond Santa Fe High School, won the medalist crown with a time of 18:53.29.
Piedmont won the girls team championship with 67 points followed by Edmond North with 74 and Edmond Memorial with 86.
BOYS
Ada senior Jose Palma paced the Cougars with a 112th-place finish in 20:26.67. Caden Mitchell was next with a time of 21:42.65. Sam Rhynes finished the race in 22:20.91.
Edmond North senior Yadon Bowman won the boys medalist crown with a time of 16:25.82. His teammate, junior Colby Moore, was second in 16:40.87 and Piedmont senior Reese Fricke was third in 16:46.49.
Edmond North won the title with 21 points followed by Piedmont at 48 and Edmond Santa Fe at 146.
Both Ada teams are back in action at the East Central University Tiger Chase, scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
