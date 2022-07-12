Following are the Ada Team Tennis results from matches played on June 30:
TENNIS TEAMS
Wasted Potential: Halston Redwine, Anthony Towers, Eden Boggs, Corbin Smith, Ava Moon, Lauren Burden, Boady Ross and Jack Emerson
Crampers: Chad Whittington, Lincoln Smith, Jerzie O’Neal, Zoey Brown, Emily Holloway, Drew Lillard, Annabelle Peters
Frame Gang: Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson, Jessi Bolin, Baylee Boatwright, Sam King, Logan Machetta, Christian Siegle, Mallory Ross
Slice Girls (and boys): Brady Bacon, Mikala Whelchel, Bladen Johnson, Owen Moon, Ava Bolin, Trenton Hensley, Lilly Cadenhead, Matthew Anderson and Kylee Witt
Match Results
• Christian Siegle/Sam King def. Chad Whittington/Annabelle Peters 7-5
• Halston Redwine/Lauren Burden def. Brady Bacon/Mikala Whelchel 6-4
• Jackson Swopes/Tate Danielson def. Jerzie O’Neal/Zoey Brown 7-6
• Eden Boggs/Jack Emerson def. Baylee Boatwright/Mallory Ross 6-1
• Chad Whittington/Zoey Brown def. Mikala Whelchel/Brady Bacon 6-4
• Jackson Swopes/Baylee Boatwright def. Lauren Burden/Jack Emerson 6-0
• Halston Redwine/Ava Moon def. Tate Danielson/Mallory Ross 6-3
• Anthony Towers/Eden Boggs def. Jerzie O’Neal/Annabelle Peters 6-3
• Christian Siegle def. Matthew Anderson/Kylee Witt 6-2
• Anthony Towers/Ava Moon def. Matthew Anderson/Kylee Witt 6-4
Team Standings:
Frame Gang 8
Crampers 7
Slice Girls (and boys) 5
Wasted Potential 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.