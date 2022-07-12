ADA TEAM TENNIS RESULTS

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsEden Boggs of Wasted Potential laughs during a funny Ada Team Tennis moment last month at the Ada Tennis Center.

Following are the Ada Team Tennis results from matches played on June 30:

TENNIS TEAMS

Wasted Potential: Halston Redwine, Anthony Towers, Eden Boggs, Corbin Smith, Ava Moon, Lauren Burden, Boady Ross and Jack Emerson

 

Crampers: Chad Whittington, Lincoln Smith, Jerzie O’Neal, Zoey Brown, Emily Holloway, Drew Lillard, Annabelle Peters

 

Frame Gang: Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson, Jessi Bolin, Baylee Boatwright, Sam King, Logan Machetta, Christian Siegle, Mallory Ross

 

Slice Girls (and boys): Brady Bacon, Mikala Whelchel, Bladen Johnson, Owen Moon, Ava Bolin, Trenton Hensley, Lilly Cadenhead, Matthew Anderson and Kylee Witt

 

Match Results

• Christian Siegle/Sam King def. Chad Whittington/Annabelle Peters 7-5

• Halston Redwine/Lauren Burden def. Brady Bacon/Mikala Whelchel 6-4

• Jackson Swopes/Tate Danielson def. Jerzie O’Neal/Zoey Brown 7-6

• Eden Boggs/Jack Emerson def. Baylee Boatwright/Mallory Ross 6-1

• Chad Whittington/Zoey Brown def. Mikala Whelchel/Brady Bacon 6-4

• Jackson Swopes/Baylee Boatwright def. Lauren Burden/Jack Emerson 6-0

• Halston Redwine/Ava Moon def. Tate Danielson/Mallory Ross 6-3

• Anthony Towers/Eden Boggs def. Jerzie O’Neal/Annabelle Peters 6-3

• Christian Siegle def. Matthew Anderson/Kylee Witt 6-2

• Anthony Towers/Ava Moon def. Matthew Anderson/Kylee Witt 6-4

 

Team Standings:

Frame Gang 8

Crampers 7

Slice Girls (and boys) 5

Wasted Potential 3

