Following are the up-to-date Ada Team Tennis results. Ada Team Tennis is held every Thursday afternoon at the Ada Tennis Center. There will be no team tennis this week (July 1) due to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association dead week.
Team Standings
1. Whiffer Snappers 15
2. Don’t Bothers 11
3. Apprentices 11
4. Ace, Ace Baby 9
ROSTERS
Don’t Bothers: Zack Whelchel, Wyatt Brown, Dax Dorman, Eden Boggs, Mallory Ross, Presley Dickinson, Drew Lillard, Owen Moon and Corbin Smith.
The Upcoming 2022 Definite, Most Extraordinary, Best Apprentices of the Wizard: Noah Watkins, Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson. Jessi Bolin, Annabelle Peters, J.T. Roehl, Ava Moon and Lincoln Smith.
Whiffer Snappers: Chad Whittington, Halston Redwine, Brady Bacon, Zoey Brown, Baylee Boatwright, Trenton Hensley, Jack Emerson and Matthew Anderson.
Ace Ace Baby: Boady Ross, Anthony Towers, Ava Bolin, Lilly Cadenhead, Kellen Stuart, Mikala Whelchel, Lauren Burden and Christian Siegle.
WEEK 3 RESULTS
Zack Whelchel/Halston Redwine def. Christian Siegle/Jackson Swopes 6-3
Chad Whittington/Brady Bacon def. Boady Ross/Lauren Burden 6-1
Dax Dorman/Eden Boggs def. Jessi Bolin/Annabelle Peters 6-4
Tate Danielson def. Trenton Hensley 6-1
Ava Bolin def. Lincoln Smith 6-4
Anthony Towers def. J.T. Roehl 6-0
Baylee Boatwright def. Corbin Smith 6-4
Jessi Bolin/Tate Danielson def. Lauren Burden/Eden Boggs 6-3
Halston Redwine def. Anthony Towers 6-4
Chad Whittington/Tate Danielson def.. Boady Ross/Ava Bolin 6-4
Dax Dorman def. Annabelle Peters 6-4
Brady Bacon/Baylee Boatwright def. Lincoln Smith/J.T. Roehl 6-3
Matthew Anderson def. Corbin Smith 6-1
Anthony Towers def. Matthew Anderson 6-1
Zack Whelchel/Drew Lillard def. Chad Whittington/Brady Bacon 6-1
