Follwing are the up-to-date Ada Team Tennis results. Ada Team Tennis is held every Thursday afternoon at the Ada Tennis Center.
STANDINGS
1. Apprentices 9
2. Whiffed Snappers 8
3. Don’t Bothers 7
4. Ace, Ace Baby 6
ROSTERS
Don’t Bothers: Zack Whelchel, Wyatt Brown, Dax Dorman, Eden Boggs, Mallory Ross, Presley Dickinson, Drew Lillard and Owen Moon.
The Upcoming 2022 Definite, Most Extraordinary, Best Apprentices of the Wizard: Noah Watkins, Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson, Jessi Bolin, Annabelle Peters, J.T. Roehl and Ava Moon.
Whiffer Snappers: Chad Whittington, Halston Redwine, Brady Bacon, Zoey Brown, Baylee Boatwright, Trenton Hensley and Jack Emerson.
Ace Ace Baby: Christian Siegle, Boady Ross, Anthony Towers, Ava Bolin, Lilly Cadenhead, Kellan Stuart, Mikala Whelchel and Lauren Burden.
WEEK 2 RESULTS
Trenton Hensley/Halston Redwine def. Boady Ross/Anthony Towers 6-1
Mikala Whelchel/Lauren Burden def. Jackson Swopes/Tate Danielson 6-1
Chad Whittington/Jack Emerson def. Zack Whelchel/Mallory Ross 6-3
Eden Boggs/Presley Dickinson def. Annabelle Peters/J.T. Roehl 6-3
Drew Lillard def. Dax Dorman 6-1
J.T. Roehl def. Mallory Ross 2-2 default
Zack Whelchel/Drew Lillard def. Halston Redwine/Chad Whittington 6-4
Boady Ross/Mikala Whelchel def. Lauren Burden/Anthony Towers 6-3
Annabelle Peters def. Presley Dickinson 6-0
Jackson Swopes def. Dax Dorman 6-2
Owen Moon def. Jack Emerson 6-4
Tate Danielson def. Trenton Hensley 6-1
Ava Moon def. Eden Boggs 6-2
Christian Siegle def. Wyatt Brown 6-0
Chad Whittington def. Jackson Swopes 6-1
Drew Lillard/Eden Boggs def. Tate Danielson/Ava Moon 2-3 default
Christian Siegle def. Halston Redwine 4-2
WEEK 1 RESULTS
Lilly Cadenhead def. Jessi Bolin 6-3
Halston Redwine def. Noah Watkins 3-4 injury default
Jackson Swopes/Tate Danielson def. Boady Ross/Anthony Towers 6-1
Wyatt Brown def. Ava Bolin 6-2
Trenton Hensley def. Dax Dorman 6-2
Brady Bacon def. Eden Boggs 6-0
Annabelle Peters def. Baylee Boatwright 6-0
Chad Whittington/Brady Bacon def. Boady Ross/Tate Danielson 6-0
Jackson Swopes/Jessi Bolin def. Ava Bolin/Anthony Towers 6-1
Dax Dorman/Eden Boggs def. Trenton Hensley/Baylee Boatwright 6-4
Chad Whittington def. Jackson Swopes 6-2
Annabelle Peters def. Lilly Cadenhead def. Kellan Stuart 2-1 1/2-0
