Follwing are the up-to-date Ada Team Tennis results. Ada Team Tennis is held every Thursday afternoon at the Ada Tennis Center.

STANDINGS

1. Apprentices 9

2. Whiffed Snappers 8

3. Don’t Bothers 7

4. Ace, Ace Baby 6

 

ROSTERS

Don’t Bothers: Zack Whelchel, Wyatt Brown, Dax Dorman, Eden Boggs, Mallory Ross, Presley Dickinson, Drew Lillard and Owen Moon.

The Upcoming 2022 Definite, Most Extraordinary, Best Apprentices of the Wizard: Noah Watkins, Jackson Swopes, Tate Danielson, Jessi Bolin, Annabelle Peters, J.T. Roehl and Ava Moon.

Whiffer Snappers: Chad Whittington, Halston Redwine, Brady Bacon, Zoey Brown, Baylee Boatwright, Trenton Hensley and Jack Emerson.

Ace Ace Baby: Christian Siegle, Boady Ross, Anthony Towers, Ava Bolin, Lilly Cadenhead, Kellan Stuart, Mikala Whelchel and Lauren Burden.

 

WEEK 2 RESULTS

Trenton Hensley/Halston Redwine def. Boady Ross/Anthony Towers 6-1

Mikala Whelchel/Lauren Burden def. Jackson Swopes/Tate Danielson 6-1

Chad Whittington/Jack Emerson def. Zack Whelchel/Mallory Ross 6-3

Eden Boggs/Presley Dickinson def. Annabelle Peters/J.T. Roehl 6-3

Drew Lillard def. Dax Dorman 6-1

J.T. Roehl def. Mallory Ross 2-2 default

Zack Whelchel/Drew Lillard def. Halston Redwine/Chad Whittington 6-4

Boady Ross/Mikala Whelchel def. Lauren Burden/Anthony Towers 6-3

Annabelle Peters def. Presley Dickinson 6-0

Jackson Swopes def. Dax Dorman 6-2

Owen Moon def. Jack Emerson 6-4

Tate Danielson def. Trenton Hensley 6-1

Ava Moon def. Eden Boggs 6-2

Christian Siegle def. Wyatt Brown 6-0

Chad Whittington def. Jackson Swopes 6-1

Drew Lillard/Eden Boggs def. Tate Danielson/Ava Moon 2-3 default

Christian Siegle def. Halston Redwine 4-2

 

WEEK 1 RESULTS

Lilly Cadenhead def. Jessi Bolin 6-3

Halston Redwine def. Noah Watkins 3-4 injury default

Jackson Swopes/Tate Danielson def. Boady Ross/Anthony Towers 6-1

Wyatt Brown def. Ava Bolin 6-2

Trenton Hensley def. Dax Dorman 6-2

Brady Bacon def. Eden Boggs 6-0

Annabelle Peters def. Baylee Boatwright 6-0

Chad Whittington/Brady Bacon def. Boady Ross/Tate Danielson 6-0

Jackson Swopes/Jessi Bolin def. Ava Bolin/Anthony Towers 6-1

Dax Dorman/Eden Boggs def. Trenton Hensley/Baylee Boatwright 6-4

Chad Whittington def. Jackson Swopes 6-2

Annabelle Peters def. Lilly Cadenhead def. Kellan Stuart 2-1 1/2-0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you