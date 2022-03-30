The Ada High baseball team overpowered outmatched Douglass twice by identical 12-0 counts in a pair of District 4A-2 games Monday at Cougar Field.
Coach Shane Coker’s club improved to 13-1 on the year and is now 6-0 in the district, while the Trojans sank to 0-11 and 0-6.
The Cougars are now off to the Kingston Tournament where they’ll face Broken Bow at 2 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. The Savages are sitting at 7-3 on the season.
Game 1
Ada 12, Douglass 0
Ada had just six hits in four innings and scored three runs in every inning.
All of the Cougars’ hits seemed to be big. Hunter Condon blasted a two-run homer and finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Brodie Andrews went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Andrew Charles ended up 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Freshman Will Johnson scored three runs for the Cougars.
Reid Samson earned the mound win for Ada. He struck out 14, walked two and allowed just one hit.
The Cougars took advantage of eight walks and six hit batters. AJ Duncan was hit twice.
Game 2
Ada 12, Douglass 0
Mistakes doomed Douglass in this one. The Trojans made seven errors, walked seven and hit four batters.
The Cougars had just two hits — singles by Carter Freeland and Hunter McDonald.
Jagger Caldwell pitched five dominant innings for Ada. He struck out 14 and didn’t walk a batter or give up a hit. He beaned one Douglass hitter to spoil a perfect game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.