ARDMORE — The old saying around Ada high “Ardmore No More” rang true Saturday at the Ardmore Tennis Tournament.
The Ada High School girls and boys tennis teams dominated the competition en route and brought home a pair of championships at the tennis home of their rivals.
The Lady Cougars won all four individual championships en route to a perfect 36 points to win the girls tournament. The host Lady Tigers were second with 27 points and Elk City followed at 25.
The Ada boys won three individual titles and piled up 34 team points on their run to the title. Elk City was runner-up at 27 points and host Ardmore was third at 23.
The Ada girls travel to the Guthrie Tournament Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center and the Ada boys are now off until an April 19 trip to Durant.
GIRLS
Both Ada singles competitors rolled to championship wins.
Junior Ava Bolin won the No. 1 Singles crown with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Mackinley Brewer of Elk City.
Freshman Eden Boggs defeated Summer Wisner of Ardmore 6-1, 6-3 to claim the No. 2 Singles championship.
It was quite as easy for the Lady Cougars in doubles action.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles squad of Jessi Bolin and Lilly Cadenhead rallied past Paetn Mitchell and Joslyn Smith of Ardmore 2-6, 6-0, 14-12 in the championship match.
Jerzie O’Neal and Zoey Brown dropped their first set in the No. 2 Doubles title matchup against Ardmore’s Amerie Kinney and Kebene Wolabu but roared back for a 5-7, 6-0, 10-4 victory.
BOYS
Ada sophomore Halston Redwine knocked off Alex Pavel of Ardmore 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 Singles finals battle.
In No. 2 Singles, Carter Senger of Elk City dropped Drew Lillard of Ada 6-1, 6-0.
The Ada No. 1 Doubles tandem of Brady Bacon and Jackson Swopes blitzed the Elk City team of Grant Graham and Caden Thompson 6-1, 6-1.
And the Cougar pair of Tate Danielson and Boady Ross rolled past the Lawton Eisenhower team of Benjamin Bear and Jake Eschler 6-2, 6-1 for the No. 2 Doubles championship.
———o———
Saturday, April 9
BOYS
Ardmore Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 34
2. Elk City 27
3. Ardmore 23
4. Lawton Ike 19
5. Pauls Valley 16
6. Western Heights 9
7. Durant 8
8. McAlester 0
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Alex Pavel (Ardmore) 6-1,6-2 (1st Place)
2. Carter Senger (Elk City) def. Drew Lillard (Ada) 6-1,6-0 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Brady Bacon/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Grant Graham/Caden Thompson (Elk City) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Tate Danielson/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Benjamin Bear/Jake Eschler (Lawton Ike) 6-2,6-1 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Durant Tournament on Tuesday, April 19.
Saturday, April 9
GIRLS
Ardmore Tournament
Team Standings
1. ADA 36
2. Ardmore 27
3. Elk City 25
4. Durant 16
5. Pauls Valley 14
6. Lawton Ike 9
tie Western Heights 9
8. McAlester 0
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Ava Bolin (Ada) def. Mackinley Brewer (Elk City) 6-2,6-1 (1st Place)
2. Eden Boggs (Ada) def. Summer Wisner (Ardmore) 6-1,6-3 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Jessi Bolin/Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Paetn Mitchell/Joslyn Smith (Ardmore) 2-6,6-0,14-12 (1st Place)
2 Doubles: Zoey Brown/Jerzie O’Neal (Ada) def. Amerie Kinney/Kebene Wolabu (Ardmore) 5-7,6-0,10-4 (1st Place)
Up next: Ada girls at Guthrie Tournament Wednesday, April 13.
