MCLOUD — The Ada Lady Cougars enjoyed its 12-0 victory over McLoud Monday in Game 1 of a District 4A-2 doubleheader, they decided to do it again.
Ada swept the host Lady Redskins by identical 12-0 counts to complete the regular season with an 18-10 overall mark and an 8-6 district record. The Lady Cougars are currently fourth in the 4A-2 standings before a handful of games were played on Tuesday.
Game 1
Ada 12, McLoud 0
The game was scoreless heading into the third inning before Ada erupted for eight runs in the top of the third inning.
Ada had nine hits in the four-inning affair with Amaya Frizell leading the way. She finished 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Abbey Strong went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the AHS leadoff spot, while Trenity Duvall went 1-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored.
Bradi Odom also ripped a double, while Rylynn Truett went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Elsa Munoz also had a hit and drove in a run for the visitors.
Odom earned the pitching win for Ada. She struck out six, walked three and allowed just one hit — a single by Maddy Morgan with two outs in the bottom of the second inning — in four shutout innings.
Game 2
Ada 12, McLoud 0
This time Ada’s eight-run inning came in the bottom of the first inning in a game that ended after three frames.
Ada piled up 10 hits in the contest, led by sophomore Addie Hill who went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Abbey Strong finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Jakobi Williams went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Trenity Duvall finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Amaya Frizell went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Bradi Odom also went 1-for-2 and scored once.
Ariana Munoz and Karsyn Woods also had hits for Ada, while freshman Carmen West scored twice for the Lady Cougars.
Ariana Munoz captured the pitching victory. She struck out two, walked two and allowed just one hit in three innings of work.
McLoud’s lone hit came from Dani Banks with two outs in the top of the second inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.