ROFF — Bradi Odom just might be getting used to this whole slow-pitch softball thing.
Odom, an Ada freshman, cranked a two-run homer over the centerfield fence and later ripped a two-run double to left field as part of a nine-run Ada outburst in the top of the sixth inning that the Lady Cougars used to break open a tight game and bury Bethel 12-2 in the first pool-play contest of the 2nd Annual Turnpike Showdown Thursday morning in Roff.
Later in the day, Class 4A No. 2 Washington stormed past Ada 14-2.
The Lady Cougars have three more pool-play contests today — against Roff at 9:30 a.m., Rattan at 11 a.m. and Calera at 3:30 p.m. Bracket play begins on Saturday in Roff.
Game 1
Ada 12, Bethel 2
Bethel scored its two runs in the bottom of the third inning on a two-RBI single by Annie Compton.
Ada sliced the Bethel lead in half in the top of the fourth when Ariana Munoz reached on a fielder’s choice and later raced home on a Bethel error to make it 2-1. Rylynn Truett had led off the inning with a double but was thrown out at home when Munoz hit a ground ball to third base.
In the top of the fifth inning, Ada used three walks — including a free pass to Amaya Frizell with the bases loaded — and a base hit by Abbey Strong to force in a run. Addie Hill later scored on a sacrifice fly by Hill to put Ada on top 3-2.
The floodgates then opened in Ada’s pivotal sixth-inning volley, including the two hits by Odom, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in Ada’s 11-hit attack. Karsyn Woods went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Strong the AHS offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Bethel had five hits by five different players. Charlie Orr and Jaylee White both went 1-for-2 and score a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Game 2
Washington 14, Ada 2
The talented Lady Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings but blew the game open with an eight-run surge in the bottom of the third frame.
The Lady Cougars spoiled the shutout with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Abbey Strong led off that inning with a double and Amaya Frizell followed with a walk.
With one out, Ada loaded the bases on a base hit from Jakobi Williams.
Both Ada runs scored when Ariana Munoz grounded out to the pitcher.
The Lady Cougars finished with just four hits, including a triple by Rylynn Truett and a base knock from Josie Morgan.
Washington piled up 12 hits and got home runs from Emjay Lucas, Maggie Place and Abby Wood.
Both Lucas and Place finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Elly Allison went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Abby Wood ended up 1-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored from the Washington leadoff spot.
