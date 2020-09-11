The Ada High football team dropped to No. 14 in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Poll after absorbing a 21-0 loss at Class 5A No. 6 Ardmore in Week 1.
The Cougars won’t get to impress the AP voters for two more weeks after a good chunk of the team was exposed to COVID-19 during that Ardmore contest. Ada is serving a 14-day quarantine and won’t get to play at McAlester tonight or host Durant next Friday.
Ada’s next game is Sept. 25 versus Tecumseh at Norris Field.
The Sulphur Bulldogs slipped to the No. 13 spot in Class 3A after back-to-back losses to Class 4A No. 3 Tuttle and Class 2A No. 5 Washington.
The Sasakwa Vikings rolled to a 54-6 win at Olive in Week 1 and are still No. 2 in Class C.
The No. 1 teams in this week’s AP poll are Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in Class 5A, Wagoner in Class 4A, Heritage Hall in Class 3A, Vian in Class 2A, Cashion in Class A, Shattuck in Class B and Timberlake in Class C.
The Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali is one of the 10 voters in the AP’s Oklahoma High School football poll each week.
The complete poll is listed below.
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through September 7. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A-I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (2-0) 45 1
2. Broken Arrow (2-0) 35 3
3. Jenks (1-1) 28 2
4. Mustang (1-0) 10 NR
(tie) Union (0-2) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Edmond Santa Fe 5. Enid 1. Norman North 1.
CLASS 6A-II
1. Bixby (9) (2-0) 40 1
2. Stillwater (1-0) 33 2
3. B.T. Washington (2-0) 24 4
4. Del City (1-1) 20 3
5. Midwest City (1-1) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Muskogee 3. Putnam West 2. Choctaw 2. Deer Creek 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (9) (1-0) 90 1
2. Bishop Kelley (2-0) 75 2
3. Piedmont (1-0) 67 4
4. McGuinness (1-0) 65 3
5. Collinsville (1-0) 48 6
6. Ardmore (1-0) 37 8
7. Noble (1-0) 31 9
8. El Reno (1-1) 27 5
9. Sapulpa (1-1) 15 NR
10. Lawton Mac (1-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Guthrie 8. Coweta 7. McAlester 6. Tahlequah 3. Tulsa East Central 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (9) (1-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (1-0) 78 2
3. Tuttle (1-0) 70 3
4. Skiatook (1-0) 56 6
5. Poteau (1-2) 48 4
6. John Marshall (1-0) 47 8
7. Blanchard (0-1) 32 5
8. Cache (1-1) 29 9
9. Hilldale (1-0) 17 NR
10. Bethany (0-2) 9 7
Others receiving votes: Clinton 6. Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 3. ADA 2. Chickasha 2. Elk City 1. Grove 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (7) (1-0) 79 1
2. Lincoln Christian (1) (1-0) 72 2
3. Holland Hall (1-0) 59 4
4. Perkins-Tryon (0-0) 52 3
5. Stigler (2-0) 46 5
6. Verdigris (1-0) 44 6
7. Berryhill (0-0) 26 7
8. Kingfisher (1-1) 23 10
9. Plainview (0-1) 13 8
10. Kingston (1-0) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Checotah 4. Anadarko 4. SULPHUR 3. Lone Grove 3. Seminole 2.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (9) (2-0) 90 1
2. Jones (1-0) 79 2
3. Beggs (0-1) 64 3
4. Sperry (1-0) 55 4
5. Washington (2-0) 41 10
6. Millwood (0-1) 36 6
7. Metro Christian (1-1) 34 9
8. Marlow (1-0) 24 NR
9. Adair (1-1) 18 7
(tie) Cascia Hall (0-1) 18 5
Others receiving votes: Chisholm 8. Eufaula 8. Prague 4. Davis 3. 9, Roland 3. Chandler 2. Spiro 2. Purcell 1. Lindsay 1. Bethel 1. Frederick 1. Rejoice Christian School 1. Community Christian 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (5) (2-0) 77 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (2-0) 73 2
3. Ringling (1) (0-0) 64 3
4. Thomas Custer (0-0) 53 4
5. Gore (0-0) 43 5
6. Pawnee (1-1) 41 7
7. Okemah (1-0) 30 6
8. Minco (1-0) 23 8
9. Tonkawa (1-0) 16 9
10. Hominy (1-1) 8 10
Others receiving votes: Morrison 6. Chelsea 2. Crescent 2. Boone-Apache 1. Texhoma 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (7) (1-0) 43 1
2. Dewar (2) (2-0) 36 2
3. Cherokee (1-0) 25 3
4. Davenport (1-0) 16 4
5. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (2-0) 4 NR
(tie) Pond Creek-Hunter (1-0) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Alex 3. Laverne 2. Velma-Alma 1. Barnsdall 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (8) (2-0) 44 1
2. SASAKWA (1) (1-0) 33 2
3. Buffalo (1-0) 22 3
4. Mountain View-Gotebo (1-0) 16 4
5. Tyrone (1-0) 7 NR
(tie) Waynoka (2-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Coyle 3. Midway 2. Maysville 1.
