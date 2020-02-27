The anticipation for this one is off the charts.
The 15th-ranked Ada High girls basketball team will tangle with No. 13 Sulphur in a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game at 6:30 p.m. tonight inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Lady Cougars enter the game at 20-4. The Lady Bulldogs stand at 21-3.
The Ada girls are led by talented guards Landyn Owens, Amaya Frizell and sharpshooter Tatum Havens. Sulphur counters with one of the top scorers in the area in senior newcomer Korie Allensworth.
It should be a fantastic matchup.
“We are looking at the Sulphur game as a great opportunity,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Sulphur had a great regular season and won 20-plus games. We are looking forward to competing against them to take another step at proving that we belong toward the top of 4A. It’s going to be a great game with two really good teams.”
That girls contest will follow with the same Ada-Sulphur boys matchup.
The Cougars are 18-5 and are ranked No. 7 and are led by the dynamic combination of Jaxson Robinson and Kaden Cooper.
The Bulldogs aren’t ranked but feature a scrappy starting five, of which any could hit the 20-point mark on a given night.
“Sulphur plays tough defense and they execute their actions well,” said Ada boys head coach Garland Parks. “Our focus will be valuing each possession offensively and defensively, which will give us an opportunity to win the game.”
Local 2A
battle set
Another playoff matchup involving two local teams will occur at 6:30 and 8 p.m. tonight at Wilburton when the girls and boys teams from Konawa take on the girls and boys teams from Vanoss.
The Lady Wolves enter that contest at 23-2 and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. They are one of the favorites to compete for a state championship next month. However, the Konawa Lady Tigers — led by senior Kayden King — can’t be overlooked. Konawa sits at 14-11 on the year and has won six of its past eight games.
“The Konawa girls are tough and always play extremely hard,” noted Vanoss girls and boys coach Jonathon Hurt.
The Vanoss boys are 20-5 and ranked No. 7. However, in a regular-season meeting between the two area squads, the Wolves had to pull off a late rally to defeat the Tigers 62-51. Konawa sports an overall record of 19-5 and has won nine straight games.
“Konawa boys are very good. They led us most of the game at their place. We will have our hands full,” Hurt said.
Tupelo girls still dancing
One of the fun stories of this year’s playoffs is the Cinderella run the Tupelo Lady Tigers are on.
They defeated good teams from Calvin and Moyers in Class B Regional Tournament action last week and earned a trip to the Class B Area Tournament in Quinton and will face No. 10 Battiest at 1:30 p.m. today. The Lady Panthers are 22-6.
Head coach Dustin Romines and his gutsy players aren’t ready to kick off that glass slipper just yet.
“Battiest has a solid group of girls, and one (player) that can really go. I feel like we match up pretty well with them,” he said. “The keys for us will be taking care of the basketball, rebounding and most importantly, our defense. We need to have our best defensive effort of the season.”
Tupelo will head to Quinton with an 8-19 mark.
Big Class A Area
pairing in Bethel
No. 11 Roff and No. 17 Asher will do battle in a Class A Area Tournament consolation game at 3 p.m. today at Bethel High School.
Although it pains this sports writer to have two local teams try and knock each other out of the playoffs, it should be a fun matchup. I think the winner has a real shot to earn two more victories and punch a ticket to next week’s Class A State Tournament.
The Tigers are 22-7 and are led by junior playmaker Trayson Miller and have one of the deepest squads in Class A. Asher will counter with the tough one-two punch of Patch Hamilton and Mike McDonald.
