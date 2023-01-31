The Ada High boys basketball team took no prisoners in a 67-37 rout of Shawnee Friday on Pink Out night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Cougars, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, have now won 10 of their past 11 games — including a forfeit victory over Harding Prep — improve to 14-4 on the year. Class 5A Shawnee lost for the fifth consecutive time and fell to 5-13.
In the girls opener, Ada managed just three points over the final 4:53 of the game in a 48-43 setback to Shawnee.
Coach Christie Jennings’ club, ranked No. 16 in 4A, dropped to 12-6 while Shawnee — No. 16 in Class 5A — left town at 9-9.
Monday’s afternoon games with Seminole were cancelled due to weather. Ada’s next action will be with Millwood Friday night at Langston University.
BOYS
Ada 67, Shawnee 37
The Cougars jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 30-14 halftime advantage. Ada ran away from the Wolves with a 21-9 surge in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played a really good and complete game,” said Ada boys coach Kyle Caufield.
“I thought we played at a very high level defensively. We held them to single digits three out of the four quarters and that’s what our goal each game is — to work to hold our opponents to single-digit quarters,” he continued. “I thought we shot the ball really well from the inside and the outside. It’s always nice to watch our guys moving and sharing the basketball, scoring with balance and playing together. It was a great win for our group.”
Carter Colombe paced Ada with 19 points, including three 3-point baskets. Devon MacCollister followed with 16 points. Andrew Hughes was next with 11 points and Jack Morris also reached double figures with 10.
Hughes and Cooper Patterson both hit 3-point shots for Ada.
Ada finished just 8-of-14 from the charity stripe.
“If I had to pick on something it would be our free-throw shooting for the night,” Caufield said.
Daytain Patton scored a game-high 21 points for the Wolves, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jordan McLain Jr. also hit double digits with 12 and also made two 3-point shots.
GIRLS
Shawnee 48, Ada 43
Jakobi Williams drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:53 left in the game to get Ada within 42-40. But the Cougars struggled offensively down the stretch.
“We looked like a basketball team who had been off for 10 days. We were very lethargic and allowed Shawnee to set the pace of the game. We need to play and get this out of our system,” Jennings said.
Still trailing 42-40, Ada had a two-shot possession that could have tied the game but couldn’t get either to fall. The Cougars went 1-for-7 and missed two free throws the rest of the way.
Daley Rice hit four straight free throws, the final two with 1:39 left that gave Shawnee a 46-40 cushion.
Ada sophomore Sania Richardson sank a 3-pointer with 39.3 seconds left to cut the SHS lead to 48-43 but the Lady Cougars got no closer.
Richardson scored 20 points to lead a Lady Cougars offense. Jakobi Williams also hit double figures with 10. Both players hit two 3-pointers apiece.
Tyley Dotson was next for Ada with eight points and nine rebounds, while Makaviya Nelson sank 2-of-4 3-point attempts for six points to round out the AHS scoring.
Ada finished the game 6-of-25 (24%) from 3-point territory.
Tristyn Napier led Shawnee with 17 points. Jocelyn Williams sank four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for the visitors. Rice also scored 12 for the Lady Wolves.
