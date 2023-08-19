SULPHUR — The Ada High School softball team split a pair of pool play games Thursday at the Sulphur Murray County Bash.
And the Latta Lady Panthers continued their winning ways.
Ada knocked off Wynnewood 2-1 in its opener before dropping a 6-0 decision to the Lone Grove JV.
The Lady Panthers defeated Sulphur 7-1 on Thursday.
Pool play continued on Friday with the championship round to be completed today.
Ada 2, Wynnewood 1
All the scoring came in the third inning.
In the top half of the third, Keelie Anderson singled and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Lady Savages ahead 1-0.
Ada responded in the bottom of the third frame.
Ariana Munoz walked with one out and Rylynn Truett followed with a base hit. Gracie Dotson then ripped a clutch two-out, two RBI triple to right field that plated both runners and put Ada ahead 2-1. The game lasted just four innings due to the time limit.
Ada collected four hits in the game from four different players. Josie Morgan and Abbey Strong both had base hits for the Lady Cougars.
Wynnewood outhit Ada 6-4, led by Jayna Blakemore, who went 2-for-2 with a double.
Karsyn Woods earned the pitching win for Ada. She struck out two, walked three and allowed one earned run in five innings.
Briley Lacquement was the losing pitcher. She struck out four, walked five and hit a batter in four innings of work.
Lone Grove JV 6, Ada 0
Lone Grove JV hurler Brice Wade handcuffed the Ada offense. She struck out four, walked one and scattered three hits in four innings of work.
The Lady Cougars got singles from Rylynn Truett, Makenzi Burden and Karsyn Woods.
Ariana Munoz absorbed the pitching loss. She struck out one, walked four and allowed five earned runs.
Kaitlyn Hollander and McKenzie Daniels had two hits apiece in a seven-hit Lady Longhorn offense. Hollander went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Daniels ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Latta 7, Sulphur 1
The game was tied at 1-1 before Latta erupted for six runs in the bottom of the third inning. The game lasted just four frames due to the time limit.
Jaycie Prine got the LHS half of the third inning started when she cracked a one-out double to center field. Talise Parnell then crushed a two-run homer to put the locals on top 3-1.
Savannah Senkel singled and Laraby Jennings followed with a two-out walk. Senkel swiped third base and Jennings hustled down to second base on a wild pitch. Sophomore Audrey Forshay knocked in both runners with a base hit to center field that put Latta ahead 5-1.
Forshay then swiped a base and scored on a base knock by Rylee Jones that gave Latta a 6-1 cushion. Jones later scored on a base hit by Kymber Davis for Latta’s final run of the contest.
Jones led a seven-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Senkel finished 1-for-2 with a run scored and two stolen bases.
Rylee Norman doubled and scored a run for the Lady Bulldogs. Savannah Patrick finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and Kinzi Adkison had the only other Sulphur hit of the game.
Talisa Parnell turned in a strong pitching performance for Latta. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in four innings of work. Kensley Rochelle was the losing pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out one and walked two in three innings.
