Ada sensational sophomore Sania Richardson picked up right where she left off after an outstanding freshman season with the Ada High School girls basketball team.
Only she was better.
The do-it-all guard averaged 26.6 points per game while running the show for the Ada offense and was a natural choice to be named the 2023 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She’s now the fifth local player to repeat as All-Area Player of the Year since 1996 after scooping up the award after a stellar freshman year.
Richardson was an elite scorer during her second varsity season, but also averaged four rebounds and five assists and compiled 67 total steals.
She was No. 1 in points per game in the state and her assist numbers were third-best.
Ada head coach Christie Jennings signed off on her being named the Player of the Year.
“This kid is a great player and even better person. She is an explosive scorer, passer and defender. Sania’s impact in a game is immeasurable,” Jennings told The Ada News. “She truly makes everyone around her better.”
Richardson’s list of achievements was many. Following are some of the highlights:
● She was the East Central Oklahoma Classic MVP for the second year in a row.
• She made the all-tournament team at two of the most loaded tournaments in the state — the 2022 Sequoyah Invitational Tournament and the 2022 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
● She was named to the Daily Oklahoma Class 4A All-State team.
● She was part of the OKC CBS Sports 4A Super Prep squad.
Richardson also reached 1,000 career points as a sophomore during a big victory over old rival McAlester, who was ranked No. 12 in Class 5A at the time. That night she scored 38 points.
Richardson now has 1,265 total points through her freshman and sophomore seasons and that puts her 5th in all-time scoring in 5 on 5 girls basketball at Ada High School.
“She is a special player. She is a special teammate. And most importantly she is a special person,” Jennings said at the time.
Richardson scored in the 30s seven times this season and had two games where she eclipsed the 40-point mark. She erupted for a game-high 45 points against Class A No. 4 Riverside, widely considered one of the best teams in most classes and put up 42 points against Class 5A power Carl Albert on their own home court. The Lady Titans were ranked No. 2 in 5A at that time.
Ada, which finished 18-9, ran into a pair of buzzsaws in the playoffs. No. 1 Lincoln Christian drained 11 3-pointers in a win over Ada and then No. 14 Locust Grove eliminated the Lady Cougars 73-58 in the area tournament after finishing 13-of-24 from 3-point territory.
“Sania elevated her game this season, and this allowed us to be competitive against almost every opponent all season,” Jennings said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.