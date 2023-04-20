The Ada High Softball team is like butter — it’s on a roll — after securing two impressive home victories against ranked teams on Tuesday night.
The Lady Cougars knocked off Class A No. 5 Kiowa 16-7 in the opener before rolling past Class 4A No. 11 Holdenville 18-7.
Coach Jeremy Strong’s bunch has now won six straight games and seven of its past eight contests to improve to 12-17 this spring. Kiowa left town at 20-16 after bashing Holdenville 19-4 and the Lady Wolverines dropped to 19-7.
The Lady Cougars now head to Chandler for a Class 5A District Tournament, where they will face off against Bethel in a first-round matchup at 2 p.m. The loser of that contest will meet the host Lady Lions at 3:30 p.m., while the winner will go on to face Chandler at 5 p.m.
Ada 16, Kiowa 7
The Lady Cougars came back from a 4-3 deficit in the second inning, exploding for nine runs to take a commanding lead.
During the pivotal frame, Ada got back-to-back-back home runs from Rylynn Truett, Tyley Dotson and Jakobi Williams. Truett’s blast was a three-run bomb. Gracie Dotson capped the AHS volley by smacking a three-run homer of her own to put the home team ahead 12-4.
Williams hit a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game via the run rule. She finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored to pace a lethal 20-hit AHS barrage.
Tyley Dotson also ended up 4-for-4 and scored four times for the hosts and Abbey Strong finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored as the Ada leadoff hitter.
Ariana Munoz went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Kiki Williams went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Kiowa finished with 12 hits, led by Allison Wolfenbarger who finished 3-for-4. Halle Giaudrone went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored and Paige Igou also slapped a solo shot for the Cowgirls. Tyler Giaudrone drove in two runs for the visitors.
Ada 18, Holdenville 7
Tyley Dotson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning to cap a six-run Ada surge and end the game with the dramatic walk-off blow.
The Lady Cougars also started the game with a bang, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Tyley Dotson led the Lady Cougars, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and four runs scored.
Abbey Strong and Rylynn Truett both went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Jakobi Williams also had three hits, including a double, drove in four runs and scored twice. Trenity Duvall added two hits and drove in a run for the hosts. Jordynn Bellville went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Ada.
The Lady Wolverines got a home run from Bella Adam, who finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Melissa Merriman went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, while Chloe Hamilton finished 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Autumn Jackson finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIS and a. run scored for the visitors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.