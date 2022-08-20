TISHOMINGO — The Ada High softball team split a pair of pool-play games Thursday night at the Tishomingo Fastpitch Tournament.
The Lady Cougars dropped a 10-1 decision to Antlers before pushing past Kingston 7-1 in Thursday’s late game. Ada had Friday off before returning to Tish today for a pool play game against Turner set for 1:55 p.m. The championship round begins with two third-place games at 4:30 p.m. and the title contest to follow at 6 p.m.
Ada, now 6-2 this fall, then travels to old rival Byng at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Game 1
Antler 10, Ada 1
The Ada offense never got going against Antlers sophomore hurler Addison Bouffleur. She had just one strikeout in the five-inning contest but allowed just four hits and one earned run.
“Antlers played a really good game. They put the ball in play, moved runners and played solid defense. We never could get it together,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong.
The four Lady Cougar hits came from Abbey Strong, Bradi Odom, Jakobi Williams and Josie Morgan.
Two of Ada’s hits came in the bottom of the first inning when Strong and Odom led off with back-to-back base knocks. Rylynn Truett then moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt and Strong raced home on an RBI-groundout by Williams. Trenity Duvall was then hit by a pitch, but Ada stranded two base runners to end the inning.
Lyndee Harless led a 10-hit Antlers offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Brook Burrage knocked in two runs for the Lady Bearcats (3-6), while Kayla Wolfe finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Game 2
Ada 7, Kingston 1
Tyley Dotson blasted a two-run homer in a five-run Ada volley in the top of the fifth inning and pitcher Bradi Odom did the rest in Ada’s victory.
Odom struck out two, pitched around five walks and allowed just one hit in the four-inning contest. She also had one of Ada’s eight hits in the game.
“We came out with a little more sense of urgency in the Kingston game. Our hitters had a much better approach, dugout was active, and Bradi pitched a good game,” Strong said.
Abbey Strong led Ada at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Tyley Dotson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Rylynn Truett slapped a double and drove in a run, while Ariana Munoz went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jakobi Williams and Trenity Duvall had Ada’s other hits.
Brookelyn Mandrigues had Kingston’s only hit — an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth that spoiled an AHS shutout. Sydney Navarrett was the losing pitcher for the Lady Redskins (6-3).
